05.04.2023 07:00:11
Holcim acquires Sivyer Logistics, leading recycler of construction and demolition waste in London
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: Sivyer Logistics is an excellent addition to help us drive circular construction and reach our Group target of recycling 10 million tons of construction and demolition waste by 2025. I look forward to welcoming all employees of Sivyer Logistics and investing in our next era of growth together.
Sivyer Logistics was founded in 1862. With six facilities across the capital, Sivyer Logistics services include waste management, vehicle logistics, manufactured soils, primary and recycled aggregates and ready-mix concrete.
The acquisition will advance the ambitious sustainability targets of Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth, especially its target to recycle 10 million tons of construction and demolition waste in its products by 2025.
