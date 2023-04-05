Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim acquires Sivyer Logistics, leading recycler of construction and demolition waste in London



05.04.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Sivyer handles 1 million tons of materials per year



Produces recycled construction and demolition waste for London construction market



Advancing goal to recycle 10 million tons of construction and demolition waste by 2025

Holcim acquires Sivyer Logistics, a leading producer of recycled construction and demolition waste (CDW) for the London construction market. Sivyer currently handles roughly 1 million tons of materials per year, using state-of-the-art recycling and recovery technologies to recover over 500,000 tons of recycled aggregates and manufactured soils. The acquisition represents a further step toward driving circular construction to make cities more sustainable. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: Sivyer Logistics is an excellent addition to help us drive circular construction and reach our Group target of recycling 10 million tons of construction and demolition waste by 2025. I look forward to welcoming all employees of Sivyer Logistics and investing in our next era of growth together. Sivyer Logistics was founded in 1862. With six facilities across the capital, Sivyer Logistics services include waste management, vehicle logistics, manufactured soils, primary and recycled aggregates and ready-mix concrete. The acquisition will advance the ambitious sustainability targets of Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth, especially its target to recycle 10 million tons of construction and demolition waste in its products by 2025. About Holcim

