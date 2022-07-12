|
Holcim acquires Teko Mining in Serbia
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe Middle East Africa: Teko complements our existing cement and concrete operations perfectly, allowing us to add aggregates and asphalt as part of our integrated offer in this highly dynamic market. I look forward to welcoming the employees of Teko Mining, whose expertise will be invaluable in accelerating our growth, especially in the highly dynamic Serbian market and enable us to develop circular solutions to recycle construction & demolition waste in the future.
Teko Mining employs over 150 people and has quarries in Batocina, Ceramide, Ljubovija and Ladne Vode. Its high-quality aggregates are strategically located for asphalt production, railway construction and high strength applications.
The acquisition of Teko Mining is the fourth bolt-on acquisition in southeastern Europe in 2022 after the acquisition of Heidelberg Cements aggregates and ready-mix concrete assets in Athens, and the majority stake in independent ready-mix concrete operations in Sofia and Zagreb as well as the above-mentioned aggregates operation in Serbia. The acquisition will advance Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth by further fueling growth with bolt-on acquisitions in the aggregates and ready-mix concrete businesses.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
