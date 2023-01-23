|
Holcim acquires US aggregates business
Toufic Tabbara, Region Head, North America: This transaction delivers significant synergies for our wider ready-mix concrete business. Given the strong growth expected in the region, were thrilled to make acquisitions that anticipate our customers needs, and look forward to welcoming our new colleagues into the Holcim family.
The acquisition will advance Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth by further fueling growth with bolt-on acquisitions in the aggregates and ready-mix concrete businesses.
