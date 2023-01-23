23.01.2023 07:00:33

Holcim acquires US aggregates business

  • 13 sand and aggregates quarries from Pioneer Landscape Centers
  • Strengthening Holcims footprint in Denver, Phoenix and Colorado Springs


Holcim acquired the sand and aggregates quarries of Pioneer Landscape Centers, a market leader in the fast growing metropolitan markets Denver, Phoenix and Colorado Springs and a major supplier of construction aggregates for the region. The transaction includes thirteen quarries and complements Holcims December 2022 acquisition of aggregate reserves in Greeley, Colorado. The acquisitions will support Holcims growth in the region for several decades.

Toufic Tabbara, Region Head, North America: This transaction delivers significant synergies for our wider ready-mix concrete business. Given the strong growth expected in the region, were thrilled to make acquisitions that anticipate our customers needs, and look forward to welcoming our new colleagues into the Holcim family.

The acquisition will advance Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth by further fueling growth with bolt-on acquisitions in the aggregates and ready-mix concrete businesses.

About Holcim
Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.

Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.


