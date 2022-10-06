Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim acquires Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials



06.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Regional UK leader in recycling construction & demolition waste into green building materials



Accelerating Holcims leadership in circular construction to build better with less

Holcim acquired Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials (Wiltshire), one of the leading building solutions and material circularity companies in the UK, with net sales of over CHF 20m in 2021. Driving circular construction, Wiltshire recycles 150,000 tons of construction & demolition waste each year into aggregates and concrete with its state-of-the art material recovery system. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA: I am excited about the acquisition of Wiltshire, to advance our global goal of recycling 10 million tons of construction & demolition waste by 2025. Within Holcim, our UK market is at the forefront of circular construction, building new from the old with products like ECOPact+, our green concrete with recycled aggregates inside. I warmly welcome all of Wiltshires employees into the Holcim family to unleash our next chapter of green growth together. Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials was founded over thirty years ago and employs 80 people today. The company serves a strong customer base through sites in Devizes, Theale, Faringdon and Fairford, expanding Holcims Aggregate Industries footprint between London and Southwest England. Wiltshire adds to Holcims expertise in circular construction while strengthening its position in innovative and sustainable building solutions in the UK. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

