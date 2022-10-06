|
Holcim acquires Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials
Holcim acquired Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials (Wiltshire), one of the leading building solutions and material circularity companies in the UK, with net sales of over CHF 20m in 2021. Driving circular construction, Wiltshire recycles 150,000 tons of construction & demolition waste each year into aggregates and concrete with its state-of-the art material recovery system.
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA: I am excited about the acquisition of Wiltshire, to advance our global goal of recycling 10 million tons of construction & demolition waste by 2025. Within Holcim, our UK market is at the forefront of circular construction, building new from the old with products like ECOPact+, our green concrete with recycled aggregates inside. I warmly welcome all of Wiltshires employees into the Holcim family to unleash our next chapter of green growth together.
Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials was founded over thirty years ago and employs 80 people today. The company serves a strong customer base through sites in Devizes, Theale, Faringdon and Fairford, expanding Holcims Aggregate Industries footprint between London and Southwest England. Wiltshire adds to Holcims expertise in circular construction while strengthening its position in innovative and sustainable building solutions in the UK.
