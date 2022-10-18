Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim Affirms Support for Lafarge SA Resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice Regarding Legacy Lafarge Operations in Syria



Financial penalty of $777.78 million and plea agreement resolve DOJ inquiry into Lafarge SA and its defunct Syria subsidiary



DOJ recognizes that the conduct did not involve Holcim in any way



DOJ notes Holcim has a strong compliance program in place and determines an independent compliance monitor is not needed



DOJ notes former Lafarge executives concealed conduct from Holcim before and after Holcims acquisition of Lafarge SA in 2015

Holcim supports the agreement reached by Lafarge SA (click here) with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve the DOJs inquiry into Lafarge SA and its long-defunct subsidiary Lafarge Cement Syria (LCS) related to the legacy conduct of certain former executives during the Syrian civil war, before Holcim acquired Lafarge SA. Under the terms of the resolution, Lafarge SA and LCS will pay a financial penalty of $777.78 million and have agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations in Syria between August 2013 and October 2014, by which time LCS had ceased operations in the country. None of the conduct involved Holcim, which has never operated in Syria, or any Lafarge operations or employees in the United States, and it is in stark contrast with everything that Holcim stands for. The DOJ noted that former Lafarge SA and LCS executives involved in the conduct concealed it from Holcim before and after Holcim acquired Lafarge SA, as well as from external auditors. When Holcim learned of the allegations from media reports in 2016, Holcim proactively and voluntarily conducted an extensive investigation, led by a major U.S. law firm and overseen by the Board of Directors. It publicly disclosed the principal investigative findings in 2017 and separated from former Lafarge SA and LCS executives who were involved in these events. The DOJ noted that Holcim has effective compliance and risk management controls and functions in place to detect and prevent any similar potential conduct. As a result, the DOJ determined that the appointment of an independent compliance monitor is not necessary. Holcim operates to the highest ethical standards in strict compliance with the laws of all its jurisdictions. Todays resolution reaffirms Holcims commitment to conducting all its business with utmost integrity. Lafarge SA (Lafarge) has resolved a previously disclosed inquiry by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) into legacy operations in Syria during the countrys civil war. Under the terms of the resolution, Lafarge SA and its long-defunct subsidiary Lafarge Cement Syria (LCS) will pay a financial penalty of $777.78 million and have agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations in Syria from August 2013 to October 2014, by which time LCS had ceased operations in the country. The DOJ noted that effective compliance and risk management controls and functions are now in place to detect and prevent any similar potential conduct. As a result, the DOJ determined that the appointment of an independent compliance monitor is not necessary. None of the conduct involved Lafarge operations or employees in the United States and none of the executives who were involved in the conduct are with Lafarge or any affiliated entities today. In a statement, Lafarge SA said: Lafarge SA and LCS have accepted responsibility for the actions of the individual executives involved, whose behavior was in flagrant violation of Lafarges Code of Conduct. We deeply regret that this conduct occurred and have worked with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve this matter." The DOJ noted that its inquiry did not find that any of the individuals who were involved in the conduct shared or supported the methods, goals or ideologies of the terrorist groups that were operating in the area. The conduct occurred during a period of intense violence and coercive pressure from terrorist groups, as LCS tried to manage the grave security challenges in the area surrounding its cement plant during the Syrian civil war. Lafarge continues to cooperate fully with the French authorities in their investigation of the conduct and will defend itself against any judicial actions that it regards as unjustified in the French proceedings. About Holcim

