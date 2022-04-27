Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim and Bloomberg Media launch the Circular Cities Barometer



'Circular Cities Barometer' showcases top 25 cities leading the shift to circular living



Scores based on circularity of buildings, municipal systems, urban amenities and policies



Circularity critical to a sustainable future

As part of their partnership, Holcim and Bloomberg Media launched the 'Circular Cities Barometer' to understand how cities are leading the shift to circular living for a sustainable future. The Barometer's first findings were unveiled on 27 April 2022, at the Bloomberg Green Summit. Jan Jenisch, Holcim CEO: 'Circular economy is a key element to stay within our planet's boundaries and get serious about climate action. With our world's rapid urbanization, cities are at the center of this shift from a linear 'take-make-waste' economy to a circular 'reduce-reuse-recycle' one. This Barometer, developed in partnership with Bloomberg Media, gives us unique insights into what the most innovative circular cities around the world are doing to accelerate this shift. I'm excited to learn about these best practices, so that we can all play our part to fast-track the transition to circular living.' "At our core, Bloomberg is data centric and solutions driven,' said Lauren Kiel, General Manager for Bloomberg Green at Bloomberg Media. 'That's why we're pleased to be partnering with Holcim to bring attention to what makes cities around the world circular. We hope that by providing these insights it will help inspire other cities to take action to enable change." Methodology Using a proprietary algorithm, the Circular Cities Barometer measures the transition of 25 cities from a linear to a circular economy representing all global regions. They were scored on a dozen circularity indicators measuring circular buildings, circular systems, circular living and circular leadership. Amsterdam The Netherlands Milan Italy Auckland New Zealand Montreal Canada Beijing China Nairobi Kenya Berlin Germany New York United States Bogota Colombia Paris France Chicago United States Quezon City (Manila) Philippines Copenhagen Denmark Seattle United States Delhi (NCT) India Sydney Australia Dubai United Arab Emirates Toronto Canada Johannesburg South Africa Warsaw Poland Lagos Nigeria Wuhan China London United Kingdom Zurich Switzerland Mexico City Mexico Holcim's commitment to driving circular construction Holcim's commitment to driving circular construction Holcim is leading the way in circular construction, recycling over 50 million tons of materials across its business in 2021 on its way to doubling this rate to 100 million tons by 2030 as part of its net-zero roadmap. To make buildings work for people and the planet, Holcim applies the circular economy principle of 'reduce, reuse and recycle' across its business: Reduce: To reduce the footprint of buildings, Holcim continuously advances its portfolio of green building solutions. One example is the green concrete ECOPact, with a carbon footprint ranging from 30% to 100% lower emissions than standard concrete.



Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

