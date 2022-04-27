|
Holcim and Bloomberg Media launch the Circular Cities Barometer
As part of their partnership, Holcim and Bloomberg Media launched the 'Circular Cities Barometer' to understand how cities are leading the shift to circular living for a sustainable future. The Barometer's first findings were unveiled on 27 April 2022, at the Bloomberg Green Summit.
Jan Jenisch, Holcim CEO: 'Circular economy is a key element to stay within our planet's boundaries and get serious about climate action. With our world's rapid urbanization, cities are at the center of this shift from a linear 'take-make-waste' economy to a circular 'reduce-reuse-recycle' one. This Barometer, developed in partnership with Bloomberg Media, gives us unique insights into what the most innovative circular cities around the world are doing to accelerate this shift. I'm excited to learn about these best practices, so that we can all play our part to fast-track the transition to circular living.'
"At our core, Bloomberg is data centric and solutions driven,' said Lauren Kiel, General Manager for Bloomberg Green at Bloomberg Media. 'That's why we're pleased to be partnering with Holcim to bring attention to what makes cities around the world circular. We hope that by providing these insights it will help inspire other cities to take action to enable change."
Methodology
Using a proprietary algorithm, the Circular Cities Barometer measures the transition of 25 cities from a linear to a circular economy representing all global regions. They were scored on a dozen circularity indicators measuring circular buildings, circular systems, circular living and circular leadership.
Holcim is leading the way in circular construction, recycling over 50 million tons of materials across its business in 2021 on its way to doubling this rate to 100 million tons by 2030 as part of its net-zero roadmap. To make buildings work for people and the planet, Holcim applies the circular economy principle of 'reduce, reuse and recycle' across its business:
To access the Circular Cities Barometer, visit www.bloomberg.com/circularcities
In addition to their Premier Partnership of Bloomberg Green, Holcim is also a Founding Partner of Bloomberg New Economy.
For more details on how Holcim is helping build circular cities, see: https://www.holcim.com/sustainability/circular-economy/circular-cities
