Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim and Bloomberg Media partner to explore Circular Cities with first-of-its-kind Barometer



20.01.2022 / 10:15



' Circular Cities Barometer' to study what makes cities circular, strengthening cities' economies in a way that is climate friendly, nature positive and socially inclusive



Findings to be launched at the Bloomberg Green Summit

Yesterday, at Bloomberg's The Year Ahead event, Holcim and Bloomberg Media announced the first 'Circular Cities Barometer,' a new custom content collaboration that explores circular cities. The world's economy has grown to an unprecedented USD 94 trillion, on a trajectory to consume the resources of 2.3 planets by 2040. To make this growth work for people and the planet, circularity is key to transition our economy from a linear 'take-make-waste' one to a circular 'reduce-reuse-recycle' one. Cities are at the forefront of leading this shift, driven by their rising population and growth. To better understand the fabric of circular cities as catalysts of sustainable growth, Holcim is partnering with Bloomberg Media to develop the world's first 'Circular Cities Barometer' to identify and celebrate best practices around the world. The Barometer's first findings will be unveiled at the Bloomberg Green Summit in April 2022. Jan Jenisch, Holcim CEO: 'Circularity is the opportunity of our time. It unlocks economic growth in a way that is climate-friendly, nature-positive and socially-inclusive. My vision for construction is to build more new from the old with recycled materials in every new building. To understand better how to empower cities to become more circular, I am delighted to be partnering with Bloomberg, with the launch of the first 'Circular Cities Barometer'.' Lauren Kiel, General Manager for Bloomberg Green at Bloomberg Media: 'We are excited to be partnering with Holcim to explore what makes cities circular -- from the key levers that create progress to the bottlenecks that need to be removed. By better understanding the fabric of this important work, we can empower more circular living for all to thrive.' Circularity strengthens local economies in a way that is good for people and the planet. It is socially-inclusive by creating new jobs in the recycling, repair and leasing economies. For instance, it is estimated that every 10,000 tons of waste that is recycled creates more than 100 new jobs. Circularity is climate-friendly, as recycling 80% of materials would reduce at least 50 billion tons of CO 2 emissions out of our atmosphere by 2040. It is also nature-positive, as replacing virgin materials with recycled ones preserves biodiversity. Cities are on the frontlines of leading the shift from a linear to a circular economy because they are growing. We expect 70% of the world population to be living in cities by 2050, adding 2.5 billion people. The only way cities can grow while staying within our planet's boundaries is by becoming more circular. Cities have the critical mass to make a difference with broad access to recycled materials. With our world building the equivalent of New York City every month, the construction sector has a key role to play to shift toward a circular economy. Holcim is leading the way, recycling over 50 million tons of materials across its business this year on its way to doubling this rate to 100 million tons by 2030 as part of its net zero roadmap. Holcim is focusing on three key levers: Recycling materials with a focus on urban mining to build more new buildings from recycled materials. Within its ECOPlanet range, Holcim launched the world's first cement with 20% recycled construction & demolition waste inside.

materials with a focus on urban mining to build more new buildings from recycled materials. Within its ECOPlanet range, Holcim launched the world's first cement with 20% recycled construction & demolition waste inside. Reducing buildings' material use and footprint by empowering smart design, deploying technologies from 3D printing to DYNAMax, the ultimate performance concrete to build more with less.

buildings' material use and footprint by empowering smart design, deploying technologies from 3D printing to DYNAMax, the ultimate performance concrete to build more with less. Repairing and renovating buildings to make them last longer, constantly expanding its range of smart and energy-efficient solutions, from roofing to insulation systems.

For more details on Holcim's approach to circular construction, see: www.holcim.com/circular-construction About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

