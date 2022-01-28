|
Holcim and Eni explore breakthrough carbon capture storage and utilization technology
|
Holcim partners with Eni to advance its carbon capture portfolio, repurposing CO2 from its operations into its green cement. As a world leading energy company, Eni is putting its carbon capture and mineralization expertise to work to store CO2into olivine, a widely available mineral. Researchers at Holcim's Innovation Center are exploring the use of this carbonated olivine as a new low emission raw material for the formulation of its green cement. Holcim and Eni's global operations, combined with olivine's broad availability worldwide, would make this Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) solution highly scalable. It would enable the permanent sequestration of CO2 into building materials for greener construction, adding to Holcim's broad range of innovative low emission raw materials. This partnership is in line with Holcim's net-zero journey as well as Eni's commitment to decarbonize its sector.
Edelio Bermejo, Head of Holcim's Innovation Center: 'The world needs transformational technologies to accelerate our transition to net zero. With the storage of CO2 in new minerals like olivine, we are expanding our range of green cement solutions, to make sustainable construction a reality around the world, while reducing the footprint of our operations. Our work with Eni is in line with our open innovation ecosystem, partnering with like-minded organizations, from startups to multinationals, to make a bigger difference together.'
Monica Spada, Eni's Head of Research & Technological Innovation: 'Innovation and technological development are the strategic keys to successfully tackling the challenge of the energy transition, for this we are delighted about this collaboration, which will leverage Eni's R&D expertise and Holcim's experience. This technology allows us to accelerate on our path towards decarbonization, by providing a suitable solution for the hard-to-abate sectors".
Holcim is currently mapping its most relevant sites in Europe to conduct industrial-scale pilots, to decarbonize its operations while expanding its green cement range. Its research team will focus on characterizing the mechanical properties of carbonated olivine in concrete production as a new breakthrough raw material. This new partnership adds to Holcim's Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage portfolio, with over thirty projects across the US, Canada and Europe, ranging from recycling CO2 for crop growth in greenhouses, all the way to using it as a source of alternative fuel for aviation.
