|
07.06.2022 09:00:13
Holcim and Norman Foster Foundation rethink emergency shelters
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim and the Norman Foster Foundation are partnering to rethink emergency shelters to turn them into sustainable and resilient homes. Holcim will use its expertise in low-carbon innovative concrete-based solutions and affordable housing to design a concept for building 1,000 shelters and a medical facility in one day. The overall goal is to offer dignified and resilient accommodation to the worlds growing number of displaced people.
Jan Jenisch, CEO, Holcim: Currently we have over 80 million people who have been forced to flee their homes around the world. Emergency shelters can be more than just a roof over their head: they should offer people the dignity and safety of a home. We are excited to collaborate with the Norman Foster Foundation to put our solutions as well as our expertise in affordable housing to work to achieve this goal.
Lord Norman Foster, President, Norman Foster Foundation: The Norman Foster Foundation is delighted to be working with Holcim in paving the way towards sustainable and reusable emergency housing. We look forward to the solutions that will be developed by the scholars to address current needs and anticipate future ones.
The collaboration will kick-start at a one-week workshop that will take place from 610 June 2022, in Madrid, Spain. To find solutions to erect 1,000 affordable, capable of disassembly, reuse and recycling shelters plus a medical facility in one day, Holcim will focus on innovations such as low-carbon concrete, lightweight prefabricated support structures and green cements for soil stabilization, combined with its experience in building affordable housing.
This collaboration is in line with Holcims commitment to contribute CHF 500 million to create positive social impact, cumulative from 2021 to 2030, by leading affordable housing and infrastructure programs, as well as community initiatives on education, health and skill development. In 2021, Holcim invested more than CHF 40 million in social initiatives and contributed to building and renovating more than 3,200 buildings, from houses to schools and hospitals, working closely together with communities from Ecuador to Algeria. Holcim built Africas largest 3D-printed affordable housing project in Kenya, developed by its joint venture 14Trees in partnership with CDC Group, the UKs development finance institution.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Learn more about Holcim for architects on www.holcim.com/what-we-do/architects.
About the Norman Foster Foundation
The Foundation holds the Norman Foster Archive and Library, which provide a window into the larger narrative and history of our built environment through the work of Norman Foster. This is complemented and supported by drawings and models from other significant architects such as Claude-Nicolas Ledoux, Le Corbusier, Mies van der Rohe, Charles and Ray Eames, Buckminster Fuller, Richard Rogers, Zaha Hadid and Tadao Ando. Through its research initiatives and programmes, the Norman Foster Foundation encourages the transfer of advanced knowledge in a wide range of design fields. The Foundations educational initiatives are structured around research, workshops, fellowships and forums, built around the Foundations core objectives. The Norman Foster Foundation is based in Madrid and operates globally.
Visit https://www.normanfosterfoundation.org/ for more information or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Vimeo.
Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1369249 07.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07.06.22
|Holcim and Norman Foster Foundation rethink emergency shelters (EQS Group)
|
07.06.22
|Holcim und Norman Foster Foundation entwickeln neue Konzepte für Notunterkünfte (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|Holcim und Habitat for Humanity lancieren Partnerschaft, um den Zugang zu erschwinglichem Wohnraum zu beschleunigen (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|Holcim and Habitat for Humanity partner to accelerate access to affordable housing (EQS Group)
|
02.06.22
|Holcim credit rating upgraded by Moodys and Standard & Poors (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Holcim AGmehr Analysen
|20.05.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|20.05.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|16.05.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.02.22
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.05.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.04.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.22
|Holcim Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Holcim AG
|42,85
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinssitzung: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX letztendlich mit minimalem Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex ging in Grün aus dem Mittwochshandel. Der DAX verbuchte zum Handelsschluss moderate Verluste. An den US-Börsen ging es abwärts. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten verbuchten am Mittwoch letztlich Gewinne.