+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
23.05.2022 10:08:48

Holcim Buys Louisiana-based Cajun Ready Mix Concrete; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Swiss building materials company Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) Monday said it has acquired Louisiana, USA -based Cajun Ready Mix Concrete. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Holcim said it will integrate Cajun's eight ready-mix concrete plants, 108 employees and 51 mixer trucks.

The acquisition adds to Holcim's recent bolt-ons in ready-mix concrete, in line with "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth".

Cajun, which was founded in 2014 by Ryan Heck, provides top-of-the-line concrete and customer service to residential, commercial, and industrial partners in Baton Rouge, Louisiana region.

Toufic Tabbara, Region Head North America, said, "This acquisition expands our footprint in the dynamic Baton Rouge market, confirming our focus on growth in North America."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stärker -- DAX volatil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt am Mittwoch zu. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich schwankungsanfällig. Mehrheitlich stärker präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen