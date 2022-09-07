|
07.09.2022 07:00:52
Holcim closes Brazil divestment
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim has closed the sale of its business in Brazil to CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional) for an enterprise value of USD 1.025 billion. The deal was closed following approvals from Brazilian authorities. This transaction includes Holcims five integrated cement plants, four grinding stations, six aggregates sites and 19 ready-mix concrete facilities.
Latin America remains a core strategic growth region for Holcim. In the first half of 2022 Holcim completed a new cement production line in El Salvador and significantly expanded its aggregates operations in El Salvador, Ecuador and Colombia. The company also continued to expand its Disensa retail network across the region with over 2,000 stores in eight countries.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1436907 07.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Holcim closes Brazil divestment (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Holcim schliesst Verkauf seines Geschäfts in Brasilien ab (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Holcim AGmehr Analysen
|19.08.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.08.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.02.22
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.08.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Holcim AG
|42,85
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street zum Handelsende im Plus -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf ebenfalls wettmachen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün. In Fernost ging es für die meisten Märkte abwärts.