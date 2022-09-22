Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim closes Cantillana acquisition



22.09.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Holcim has completed the acquisition of Cantillana, a specialty building solutions market leader in Belgium with 2022 estimated net sales of EUR 80 million. Cantillana offers a broad range of façade construction and external thermal insulation systems. This further strengthens Holcims position in building renovation and energy efficiency solutions, building on the recent acquisitions of PRB Group in France, PTB-Compaktuna in Belgium and Izolbet in Poland. With more than 200 employees and nine production facilities across Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands, Cantillanas footprint and product portfolio will generate additional synergies across the business and accelerate the growth of Solutions & Products in Europe. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe Middle East Africa: I warmly welcome all Cantillana employees to the Holcim family as another step in our expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth. This addition strengthens our presence in Europe even further, especially in building renovation and energy efficiency solutions. We look forward to entering our next era of growth together. Cantillana was founded in 1875 in Sint-Niklaas (Belgium) as a branch of a construction company and in 1982 the company was acquired by the Stadsbader Group. Cantillanas geographical footprint is highly complementary to PRB Group, as is its product portfolio with PTB-Compaktuna. The acquisition further advances Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

