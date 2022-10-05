Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim closes Izolbet acquisition



05.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Holcim completed the acquisition of Izolbet, one of the leading players in the specialty building solutions market in Poland. Izolbet has delivered double-digit growth in sales and EBITDA over the last three years. The acquisition will strengthen Holcims footprint in the highly attractive market for renovation, thermal insulation and finishing, and will complement Holcims recent investment in a new production facility for dry mixes in Kraków. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA: I warmly welcome all Izolbet employees to the Holcim family as another step in our expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth. Specialty building solutions have been a key focus for expanding Solutions & Products in Europe, notably with the recent acquisitions of PRB Group in France as well as Cantillana and PTB-Compaktuna in Belgium. Im excited to be welcoming all of Izolbets employees into the Holcim family to unleash our next chapter of growth together. Izolbet employs around 170 people and has four production plants in Budzy, Gostynin, Kleszczów and Chmielów. Its products are sold through distribution sales channels across the country, with most of its business in the high-growth repair & refurbishment market. The acquisition advances Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation. About Holcim

