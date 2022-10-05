|
05.10.2022 07:00:46
Holcim closes Izolbet acquisition
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim completed the acquisition of Izolbet, one of the leading players in the specialty building solutions market in Poland. Izolbet has delivered double-digit growth in sales and EBITDA over the last three years. The acquisition will strengthen Holcims footprint in the highly attractive market for renovation, thermal insulation and finishing, and will complement Holcims recent investment in a new production facility for dry mixes in Kraków.
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA: I warmly welcome all Izolbet employees to the Holcim family as another step in our expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth. Specialty building solutions have been a key focus for expanding Solutions & Products in Europe, notably with the recent acquisitions of PRB Group in France as well as Cantillana and PTB-Compaktuna in Belgium. Im excited to be welcoming all of Izolbets employees into the Holcim family to unleash our next chapter of growth together.
Izolbet employs around 170 people and has four production plants in Budzy, Gostynin, Kleszczów and Chmielów. Its products are sold through distribution sales channels across the country, with most of its business in the high-growth repair & refurbishment market.
The acquisition advances Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1456869 05.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Holcim schliesst Übernahme von Izolbet ab (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Holcim closes Izolbet acquisition (EQS Group)
|
04.10.22
|Holcim closes Polymers Sealants North America acquisition (EQS Group)
|
04.10.22
|Holcim schliesst Übernahme von Polymers Sealants North America ab (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Holcim AGmehr Analysen
|13.09.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.02.22
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.09.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Holcim AG
|42,85
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen nach starkem Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX schließen niedriger -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt schloss am Mittwoch tiefer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer musste zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls Abschläge hinnehmen. Die US-Börsen vermelden Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Gewinne verzeichnet.