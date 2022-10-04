|
04.10.2022 07:01:04
Holcim closes Polymers Sealants North America acquisition
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim has completed the acquisition of the Polymers Sealants North America (PSNA) division of Illinois Tool Works. PSNA is a leader in coating, adhesive and sealant solutions with 2022 estimated net sales of USD 100 million. With more than 150 employees and manufacturing plants in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia and Massachusetts, PSNA will accelerate the growth of Solutions & Products, especially in waterproofing and coatings. PSNAs innovation-driven approach is highly complementary to Holcims existing building envelope business and is expected to generate significant synergies.
Jamie Gentoso, Head Solutions & Products: With PSNA we are broadening our waterproofing and coatings offering while delivering significant synergies with our roofing business. Building on their proven engineering and technical expertise, we will accelerate new product development and leading solutions together. I warmly welcome all PSNA employees into the Holcim family and look forward to investing in this business next era of growth together. By expanding our building envelope offering, together we can play a bigger role in providing innovative and sustainable solutions for energy-efficient buildings.
PSNAs innovation-driven solutions are used in construction as well as other industries such as aerospace composites and wind energy. PSNA is ideally positioned to capitalize on high-growth areas such as commercial re-roofing, green building and energy efficiency. This transaction adds to Holcims other recent acquisitions in roofing and insulation, from Firestone Building Products, Malarkey Roofing Products to SES. Pro-forma net sales for Holcims roofing and insulation business are on track to reach CHF 3.5 billion for 2022.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
