Holcim completes acquisition of Duro-Last roofing systems



03.04.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Leading roofing systems company with net sales of USD 540 million in highly profitable North America roofing market

Highly regarded brand recognized for leadership in innovation and sustainability

Holcim roofing systems will exceed USD 4 billion in net sales ahead of schedule

Holcim completed the acquisition of Duro-Last, a US leader in commercial roofing systems, with pro forma net sales of USD 540 million. Duro-Last has a track record of double-digit growth in North Americas highly profitable USD >40 billion roofing market, driven by leading brands, proprietary technologies and custom-made solutions. Duro-Lasts systems will complement and strengthen Holcims integrated roofing offer, with expected synergies of USD 60 million per year. With this acquisition, Holcim roofing systems will exceed USD 4 billion in net sales ahead of schedule. Jan Jenisch, CEO: I am excited to welcome all 840 Duro-Last employees to the Holcim family. Duro-Last is a perfect strategic fit for our roofing business. Its proprietary technologies and leading brands complement our offering in the fast-growing North American market. Its energy-efficient systems and excellence in recycling will further advance our leadership in sustainability. This is another exciting step in the expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing our Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Duro-Last is recognized for its leadership in innovation and sustainability. Its leading Research & Development organization is continuously expanding its range of proprietary technologies and custom-made solutions for superior performance. At the forefront of sustainability, Duro-Lasts systems range from cool roofs, enhancing buildings energy efficiency, to its award-winning Recycle Your Roof program, driving circularity in roofing. Duro-Last is the first company in the United States to offer third-party verified environmental product declarations for its thermoplastic roofing solutions. With these credentials, Duro-Lasts systems are in line with the most advanced green building certifications, such as LEED. This acquisition advances Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing and insulation to repair and refurbishment. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevates roofing to PRBs insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. About Duro-Last®, Inc.

Duro-Last is a leading manufacturer of custom-fabricated thermoplastic single-ply roofing systems based in Saginaw, Michigan, with eight manufacturing locations across the US. Known as the Worlds Best Roof®, Duro-Last®, Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of custom-fabricated, thermoplastic single-ply roofing systems. Factory controlled custom-fabrication can eliminate up to 85% of field seams, resulting in lower on-site labor costs and easier installation. Duro-Lasts roofing systems are sustainable and durable. Over two billion square feet of Duro-Last membrane has been installed throughout North America. For more information on Duro-Last, call 800-248-0280 or visit www.duro-last.com . Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

