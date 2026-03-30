Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Holcim completes acquisition of majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo



30.03.2026 / 22:00 CET/CEST



Acquisition is a milestone in Holcim’s Latin America expansion, bringing a complementary portfolio of building materials and solutions in Peru

Cementos Pacasmayo reported 2025 net sales of USD 630 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%

Transaction value implies 7.1x EBITDA multiple after expected run-rate synergies of around USD 40 million in year three; EPS accretive in year one Holcim has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo, a leading Peruvian producer of building materials with reported 2025 net sales of USD 630 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%. The synergistic acquisition expands Holcim's portfolio of building materials and solutions in Peru and is expected to accelerate profitable growth in the highly attractive Latin America region, in line with its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. Miljan Gutovic, CEO: “I warmly welcome Cementos Pacasmayo’s more than 2 000 employees to the Holcim family. Working together, we will build on the exceptional legacy and well-regarded brand of Cementos Pacasmayo in Peru, driven by a deep commitment to people and customers. This synergistic acquisition gives us a highly cash-generative and complementary portfolio of building materials and solutions in Peru, and is fully in line with our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy to accelerate growth in Latin America.” Founded 68 years ago, Cementos Pacasmayo operates three cement plants with a combined capacity of around 5 million tons per year, as well as a combined 28 ready-mix and precast concrete plants. The company distributes through more than 300 retail stores that complement Holcim's Disensa, the leading construction materials and solutions franchise network in Latin America. It has also developed AI platforms to drive customer-centric services and administrative productivity. The transaction value implies a 2025 EBITDA multiple of 7.1x after expected run-rate synergies of around USD 40 million realized in year three. The acquisition is anticipated to be earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow accretive in year one and return on invested capital (ROIC) accretive in year three. Holcim intends to undertake a mandatory public tender offer to acquire additional shares in Cementos Pacasmayo, in accordance with Peruvian law. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 45 000 employees in 43 attractive markets – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa – and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to walling and roofing – powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet and ECOCycle. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

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