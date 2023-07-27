|
Holcim delivers excellent performance in H1
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Our excellent financial results, from net sales and recurring EBIT to our record earnings per share, confirm the strength of our strategy, with continued profitable expansion in the attractive North American market and accelerated green growth in Europe and Latin America. We continued the fast-paced execution of our transformation with 18 value-accretive acquisitions, continuing to expand our Solutions & Products business while strengthening our Aggregates and Ready-Mix segments.
In line with our Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth, we reduced our overall CO2/net sales by 18% while building billion-dollar brands with ECOPact and ECOPlanet. Its exciting to be at the forefront of decarbonizing Europe with three additional grants from the EU Innovation Fund for our Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage projects, making us the first in our sector with five projects supported by the EU. We look forward to finishing the year strong and to further decarbonizing building.
Performance overview H1
Net sales of CHF 13,067 million for the first half of 2023 were up +7.4% on an organic basis compared to the prior year. Growth reflects the strengthened earnings profile of the Group as it moves its portfolio towards businesses with superior growth and profitability.
Recurring EBIT for H1 2023 grew over-proportionately compared to net sales, with organic growth of +13.4% compared to prior year, reaching CHF 2,043 million. Profitability increased sharply in Q2 2023 with a record recurring EBIT margin of 21.1%. Holcim is well on track to deliver an industry-leading margin of above 16% in 2023.
Holcims earnings per share in H1 2023 were CHF 2.19, 15.3% higher than in the prior-year period, reaching an all-time high since the 2015 acquisition. Free cash flow after leases was CHF 79 million in H1 2023 compared to CHF 275 million in H1 2022.Continued investments in profitable growth
Holcim is continuing to invest in profitable growth with CHF 1.8 billion in the first half of 2023 for 18 value-accretive acquisitions CHF 1.3 billion for eight acquisitions in the high-growth Solutions & Products segment and CHF 0.5 billion for ten highly synergistic acquisitions to grow Aggregates and Ready-Mix, focusing on Europe and North America.
Holcim is continuing to expand in the attractive North American market, on track to reach ~40% of Group net sales for 2023, or around USD 12 billion (pro forma). As North Americas number-one in cement, number-two in commercial flat roofing and number-five in aggregates and ready-mix concrete, Holcim is best positioned for profitable growth. Targeting new growth opportunities from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Holcim has already secured over 70 infrastructure projects for the 2023-2026 period to generate around 5% additional organic growth per year, benefitting all four business segments.
With the acquisition of Duro-Last in H1 2023, Holcim has now fully established a leading growth platform in roofing with 30 production facilities throughout the US, completing its range of advanced roofing systems in North America. Holcim is now number-two in US commercial flat roofing and number-five in US residential roofing, with 80% of sales from system selling and 70% of sales from re-roofing. With ongoing demand normalization in commercial roofing and strong underlying demand in residential, the company expects strong growth in H2 2023.Accelerating climate action
Holcim continued to make progress in sustainability, reducing its CO2/net sales by 18%2 in the first half of 2023 compared to the full year 2022, well positioned to outperform its target reduction of at least 10% for the full year.
Scaling up sustainable solutions, Holcim is building billion-dollar brands with ECOPact low-carbon concrete and ECOPlanet low-carbon cement. ECOPact reached 18% of Ready-Mix Concrete net sales in H1 2023, on its way to delivering CHF 1 billion in total net sales for 2023 and on track to reach the strategic target of 25% of ready-mix sales by 2025, while Holcims ECOPlanet range is on track to become a CHF 2 billion brand in 2023. Its most recent launch was ECOPlanet RC in Austria, offering a 50% lower carbon footprint versus standard cement3, while also driving circular construction with 25% of ECOCycle® recycled construction demolition materials inside, including Holcims proprietary recarbonation technology, RapidCarb.
In July, Holcim was selected for three grants from the European Union (EU) Innovation Fund for breakthrough Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) projects in Belgium, France and Croatia. The projects were selected for their highly scalable profile, mature technologies and advanced partnerships to advance the EUs Green Deal, putting clean technologies to work for a net-zero future. With these three grants, Holcim is now advancing five decarbonization projects with EU Innovation Fund support, adding to its ongoing CCUS projects in Germany and Poland. All five projects are an integral part of Holcims net-zero roadmap, which includes over 50 CCUS projects worldwide with a commitment to invest CHF 2 billion by 2030.Change in Executive Committee
The Board of Directors appointed Nollaig Forrest as Chief Sustainability Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 1 September 2023. Since joining Holcim in 2020, Nollaig has played an instrumental role in Holcims net-zero transition, and she will continue advancing Holcims leadership in sustainability in this new capacity.
She succeeds Magali Anderson who decided to pursue new career opportunities as a Board member and supporter of NGOs. The Board of Directors and Executive Committee sincerely thank Magali for her many contributions to the company as she led a new era of excellence in sustainability, innovation and health and safety at Holcim, from launching the sectors first net-zero roadmap to reaching a new level of performance in health and safety.Outlook and guidance
The strong performance in the first half of the year confirms Holcims positive guidance for the full year. Holcim expects demand across its markets to remain robust and to continue profitable growth with:
In line with Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth, Holcim has evolved its segment reporting in 2023 to disclose Solutions & Products globally as a separate segment. Therefore, the results of Holcims four regions Asia, Middle East Africa; Europe; Latin America and North America now represent Cement, Aggregates and Ready-Mix and exclude Solutions & Products. The corresponding Half Year 2022 results have been restated accordingly.
North America
An outstanding performance was delivered with strong demand in the US and Canada. Growth was underpinned by on-shoring activities and investments in the energy sector. With significant over-proportional recurring EBIT growth, the regions good performance is expected to continue in H2 2023.
Latin America
Latin America delivered its 12th consecutive quarter of profitable organic growth, with a broad-based contribution across the region. Strong performance in Mexico was driven by an excellent pipeline of infrastructure projects. The region showed a significant improvement in the use of alternative fuels and low-carbon formulation. Latin America expects a strong H2 with continued out-performance.
Europe
All key countries contributed to Europes broad-based increase in profitability. Strong margin expansion was driven by high-value solutions and disciplined cost management, with further growth expected from seven bolt-on acquisitions in aggregates, ready-mix concrete and construction demolition material recycling operations. Europe expects a strong H2 2023 with accelerated progress in decarbonization.
Asia, Middle East & Africa
Asia, Middle East & Africa delivered an outstanding margin expansion of 4.4 percentage points in H1 2023. The regions profitable organic growth was driven by strong performance in Australia and Nigeria. The divestment of South Africa was signed in Q2 2023. Strong momentum is expected to continue in H2 2023.
Solutions & Products
Solutions & Products recorded solid growth momentum in Q2 2023 in residential roofing. Solutions & Products made eight acquisitions in H1 2023 for further growth, notably Duro-Last, which was consolidated as of April 2023. Destocking in commercial roofing is completed, supporting Holcims solid outlook in H2 2023.
Reconciliation to Group accounts
Reconciling measures of profit and loss to the Holcim Groups consolidated statement of income:
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow after leases to the Holcim Groups Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows:
Reconciliation of Net financial debt to the Holcim Groups consolidated statement of financial position:
Some Alternative Performance Measures are used in this release to help describe the performance of Holcim. A full set of these Alternative Performance Measure definitions can be found on our website.
Analyst presentation and Half Year 2023 Report
The analyst presentation of the Half-Year 2023 Results and the Half-Year 2023 Report are available on our website.
Media conference: 09:00 CEST Analyst conference: 10:00 CEST
In order to participate in the analysts conference, please register here.
1 Half year 2023 Scope 1 + Scope 2 CO emission/net sales, compared to financial year 2022.
2 Scope 1 + Scope 2 CO
3 CEM I/ordinary portland cement
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.
Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
End of Inside Information
1689327 27-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
