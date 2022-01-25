Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim divests cement business in Northern Ireland



25.01.2022 / 09:00



Holcim sold its cement business in Northern Ireland to Cookstown Cement Ltd for an Enterprise Value of CHF 70 million, covering a production capacity of 450,000 tons. Cookstown Cement Ltd is a newly founded local construction company, established by a longstanding business partner of Holcim. Miljan Gutovic, Holcim Region Head EMEA: 'This divestment advances our 'Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth' with a focus on consolidating our leadership in core markets to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. With Cookstown Cement Ltd, we are pleased to have found a strategic and trusted owner for the business, better positioned to continue investing in its long term growth. We are delighted about Cookstown Cement Ltd's vision, offering a solid platform for the team to continue to thrive.' David Millar, Managing Director of Cookstown Cement Ltd: 'We have acquired a great company with a strong team and excellent products and the investment we are making will allow us to expand further in the years to come. This is a fantastic opportunity to bring new investment and a new, local approach to this established business.' About Holcim

