03.02.2022 09:00:45
Holcim-ENGIE-INSA Lyon partner to develop breakthrough energy storage solution
Edelio Bermejo, Head of Global Innovation: "The world needs innovative solutions to accelerate our shift towards renewable energy generation, distribution and storage - all areas in which Holcim can play a big part. With this collaboration we are moving energy storage forward, opening up a new range of solutions based on materials that are local and recyclable."
Cementitious material used as energy storage
This innovation is based on leveraging the unique properties of a specific cementitious material that can absorb 300 kiloWatt of energy per cubic meter and release it later through hydration. It is designed to store the surplus energy that runs through a heating network and release it when needed through a hydration trigger. This cycle can be repeated infinitely. Holcim and its partners will investigate how to efficiently integrate this solution into a heating network as well as the broader energy infrastructure.
A breakthrough solution for energy management in cities
This innovative approach could help meet the demands of renewable energy storage while optimizing urban heating networks in line with Holcim's vision to build greener cities. Holcim is putting its expertise to work in many ways to accelerate the world's transition to renewable energy, from 3D printing of windmill towers all the way to enabling roads that recharge electric vehicles.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
