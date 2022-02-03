Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim-ENGIE-INSA Lyon partner to develop breakthrough energy storage solution



03.02.2022 / 09:00



Cement-based solution storing and converting waste heat into energy



Enabling an affordable, local, safe and recyclable alternative to batteries



Making cement part of accelerating the transition to renewable energy

Holcim is developing a breakthrough energy storage technology together with INSA Lyon and ENGIE's Corporate Research Center, ENGIE Lab CRIGEN, to serve as an alternative to batteries. The solution is based on cement hydration, storing heat as energy and releasing it when needed in an infinitely repeatable cycle. This next-generation approach offers an alternative to conventional batteries that is local, safe, affordable and recyclable. Edelio Bermejo, Head of Global Innovation: "The world needs innovative solutions to accelerate our shift towards renewable energy generation, distribution and storage - all areas in which Holcim can play a big part. With this collaboration we are moving energy storage forward, opening up a new range of solutions based on materials that are local and recyclable." Cementitious material used as energy storage This innovation is based on leveraging the unique properties of a specific cementitious material that can absorb 300 kiloWatt of energy per cubic meter and release it later through hydration. It is designed to store the surplus energy that runs through a heating network and release it when needed through a hydration trigger. This cycle can be repeated infinitely. Holcim and its partners will investigate how to efficiently integrate this solution into a heating network as well as the broader energy infrastructure. A breakthrough solution for energy management in cities This innovative approach could help meet the demands of renewable energy storage while optimizing urban heating networks in line with Holcim's vision to build greener cities. Holcim is putting its expertise to work in many ways to accelerate the world's transition to renewable energy, from 3D printing of windmill towers all the way to enabling roads that recharge electric vehicles. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

