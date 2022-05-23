Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim expands ready-mix footprint in US



Acquisition of Cajun Ready Mix Concrete includes eight plants



Footprint strengthened in dynamic Baton Rouge, Louisiana region



Cajun is a recognized leader in innovation, service and quality

Holcim acquired Cajun Ready Mix Concrete, the largest in its sector in the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, Louisiana, USA. The transaction will integrate Cajun's expertise along with its eight ready-mix concrete plants, 108 employees and 51 mixer trucks. This acquisition adds to Holcims recent bolt-ons in ready-mix concrete, in line with Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth. Toufic Tabbara, Region Head North America: This acquisition expands our footprint in the dynamic Baton Rouge market, confirming our focus on growth in North America. Cajuns commitment to innovation, service and quality, along with its industry relationships and engineering capabilities, are an ideal addition to our business. Were excited to work with the Cajun team to build further partnerships across this highly attractive growth region. I warmly welcome all Cajun employees into the Holcim family and look forward to unleashing our next era of growth together. Cajun was founded in 2014 by Ryan Heck, a third-generation ready mix owner-operator in the Greater Baton Rouge Area dating back to 1959. It provides top-of-the-line concrete and customer service to residential, commercial, and industrial partners. Cajun delivers excellent customer service and offers an impeccable safety rating, all while delivering an exceptional product. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the worlds most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:

