|
24.01.2023 07:00:25
Holcim further strengthens roofing business
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Jamie Gentoso, Global Head, Solutions & Products: This acquisition is a perfect fit for our building envelope business. Fiberglass mat is a key component in Malarkeys sustainable shingles and Elevates highest performing ISOGARD insulation boards. It enables us to deliver more value for our customers from an innovation, performance and supply chain perspective. I look forward to welcoming the fiberglass team to our Holcim family to accelerate green growth together.
This modern fiberglass mat facility, based near Hagerstown, Maryland, will start by enhancing Malarkeys range of sustainable and resilient shingles in the US residential roofing market. As of next year, Holcim will further leverage this facility to advance its range of ISOGARD insulation boards, delivering the highest level of energy efficiency in the US commercial roofing market.
This acquisition contributes to Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1541719 24.01.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AGmehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.23
|Holcim further strengthens roofing business (EQS Group)
|
23.01.23
|Holcim-Aktie freundlich: Holcim übernimmt Steinbrüche in den USA (Reuters)
|
23.01.23
|Holcim acquires US aggregates business (EQS Group)
|
20.01.23
|EU to fund Holcim decarbonization projects (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Holcim AGmehr Analysen
|20.01.23
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.10.22
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.01.23
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.10.22
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.10.22
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.22
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.01.23
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Holcim AG
|42,85
|0,00%