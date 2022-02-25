|
25.02.2022 07:00:19
Holcim FY21 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY22; Names New Region Head North America
(RTTNews) - Swiss building materials company Holcim AG (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2021 net income (Group share) increased 35.4 percent to 2.30 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.70 billion francs.
Earnings per share climbed 36.1 percent to 3.73 francs from 2.74 francs a year ago.
Adjusted net income was 2.45 billion francs, compared to 1.90 billion francs last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 3.98 francs, compared to 3.07 francs for 2020.
Recurring EBIT reached 4.61 billion francs for 2021, up 25.5 percent on a reported basis and up 25.7 percent on a like-for-like basis. Recurring EBIT has grown over-proportionally in all regions and business segments.
Net Sales grew 16 percent to 26.83 billion francs from 23.14 billion francs last year. Net sales went up 11.3 percent on a like-for-like basis driven by volume growth in all regions and business segments and strong pricing.
In the fourth quarter, recurring EBIT grew 5.6 percent to 1.10 billion francs, and net sales climbed 16.7 percent to 6.99 billion francs.
Further, the Board of Directors proposed a 10 percent increase in dividend, equivalent to 2.20 francs per registered share, subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 4.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects growth momentum to continue in all regions with positive growth in Recurring EBIT and growth in net sales of above 6 percent, both on like-for-like basis.
The company reported accelerated progress towards 2025 sustainability targets.
Further, the company said the Board appointed Toufic Tabbara, currently CEO US Cement, as Region Head North America and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective March 1.
He succeeds René Thibault, who decided to pursue new opportunities outside of Holcim.
