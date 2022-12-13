Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim globally recognized for climate and water leadership with CDP double A scores



Double A ranking recognizes Holcims performance in climate and water security management

One of 15 companies in Europe to achieve double A and first company in its sector

Third consecutive year on CDPs A List CDP recognizes Holcims sustainability leadership with a double A ranking for climate and water management. Holcim is one of 15 companies in Europe and the first in its sector to achieve a double A CDP score, out of 15,000 companies scored globally. This third consecutive CDP A list ranking for Holcim recognizes its impact in decarbonizing building. Maxfield Weiss, Executive Director, CDP Europe: CDP saw nearly 20,000 companies disclose environmental data this year, including 70% of European companies by market value. COP27 showed the need for transformational change is more critical than ever if we are to limit warming to 1.5 °C. Im therefore delighted that European companies make up nearly half of all A List companies around the world, including 15 with two A scores and 8 with triple A scores for climate change, forests, and water security leadership. Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: This double A CDP ranking is a great encouragement for all our teams who are putting sustainability at the core of our strategy every day to decarbonize building at scale. Ranking on CDPs A list for the third year in a row demonstrates the momentum we are achieving on our net zero journey and our focus on preserving nature and water across our operations. On its net zero journey, Holcim is driving climate action to decarbonize building in a rigorous and science-driven way. This year Holcim upgraded its 2030 climate targets to be 1.5°C-aligned, as validated by the Science Based Target initiative. Advancing its nature strategy, Holcim is committed to replenishing freshwater in water-risk areas by 2030, with measurable goals including 75% of its sites to be water-positive and 100% of sites to be equipped with water recycling systems. CDPs annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the Gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. This year, CDP used its detailed and independent methodology to assess nearly 15,000 companies that responded. CDP allocates a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. The full methodology and criteria for the A List is available on CDPs website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the worlds environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:

