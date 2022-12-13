|
13.12.2022 11:30:17
Holcim globally recognized for climate and water leadership with CDP double A scores
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CDP recognizes Holcims sustainability leadership with a double A ranking for climate and water management. Holcim is one of 15 companies in Europe and the first in its sector to achieve a double A CDP score, out of 15,000 companies scored globally. This third consecutive CDP A list ranking for Holcim recognizes its impact in decarbonizing building.
Maxfield Weiss, Executive Director, CDP Europe: CDP saw nearly 20,000 companies disclose environmental data this year, including 70% of European companies by market value. COP27 showed the need for transformational change is more critical than ever if we are to limit warming to 1.5 °C. Im therefore delighted that European companies make up nearly half of all A List companies around the world, including 15 with two A scores and 8 with triple A scores for climate change, forests, and water security leadership.
Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: This double A CDP ranking is a great encouragement for all our teams who are putting sustainability at the core of our strategy every day to decarbonize building at scale. Ranking on CDPs A list for the third year in a row demonstrates the momentum we are achieving on our net zero journey and our focus on preserving nature and water across our operations.
On its net zero journey, Holcim is driving climate action to decarbonize building in a rigorous and science-driven way. This year Holcim upgraded its 2030 climate targets to be 1.5°C-aligned, as validated by the Science Based Target initiative. Advancing its nature strategy, Holcim is committed to replenishing freshwater in water-risk areas by 2030, with measurable goals including 75% of its sites to be water-positive and 100% of sites to be equipped with water recycling systems.
CDPs annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the Gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. This year, CDP used its detailed and independent methodology to assess nearly 15,000 companies that responded. CDP allocates a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.
The full methodology and criteria for the A List is available on CDPs website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores
About CDP
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1511791 13.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Holcim AGmehr Analysen
|27.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.10.22
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.10.22
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.10.22
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.22
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Holcim AG
|42,85
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise weisen auf abnehmende Inflationsdynamik hin: ATX und DAX weit im Plus -- US-Börsen deutlich fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
An der heimischen Börse zeigen sich grüne Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fährt ebenfalls Gewinne ein. Die Wall Street legen einen äußerst positiven Handelstag hin. Die größten Börsen in Asien legten im Dienstagshandel zu.