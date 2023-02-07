07.02.2023 08:34:09

Holcim Group To Buy Duro-Last For About $1.29 Billion

(RTTNews) - Holcim Group or LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK), a Swiss-French maker of building materials, said on Tuesday that it has signed a deal to buy Duro-Last, an American provider of commercial roofing systems, for $1.293 billion.

Holcim expects the acquisition to add to its earnings from the first year of completion of the deal.

With pro forma sales of $540 million, Duro-Last will complement and boost Holcim's roofing products and services, with expected synergies of $60 million a year.

Jan Jenisch, CEO of Holcim, said: "Duro-Last is a perfect strategic fit for our roofing business. Its proprietary technologies and leading brands complement our offering in the fast-growing North American market. Its energy-efficient systems and excellence in recycling will further advance our leadership in sustainability. I am excited to …welcome all 840 employees to the Holcim family."

The transaction, scheduled to be closed by second quarter, is expected to help Holcim roofing systems to exceed sales of $4 billion ahead of its schedule.

