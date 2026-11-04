Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Investment

Holcim invests in 44.01 to advance carbon mineralization storage



04.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST



Holcim has invested in 44.01, a developer of breakthrough mineralization technology where captured CO 2 is injected into naturally reactive ultramafic rock formations, and mineralized into stable carbonate rock. The investment will support 44.01's scaling and international expansion and marks the next step in an established commercial relationship between Holcim and 44.01. Since July, the two companies have been running a pilot project under live industrial conditions at Holcim's Fujairah cement plant in the United Arab Emirates, where CO 2 is now being safely stored underground and mineralized into solid rock. Other investors in 44.01 include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Equinor Ventures, Air Liquide Venture Capital and Siemens Financial Services. Ram Muthu, Head of Operational Excellence, Holcim: "Holcim’s investment in 44.01 builds on our existing project in the UAE, where together we are already storing captured carbon in rock formations near our Fujairah plant. 44.01’s breakthrough technology enables storage close to production given the right geological conditions, advancing decarbonization in line with Holcim’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy . This pathway can help us manage captured carbon at inland sites across our operations where access to offshore storage may be limited." The investment is a valuable addition to Holcim's growing portfolio of digital and decarbonization technologies, part of its open innovation ecosystem. Holcim has made 22 investments to date through Holcim MAQER Ventures, its corporate venture capital and open innovation unit, and is constantly working to scale groundbreaking technologies for the built environment. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) has the vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction. With net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, we create value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 50 000 employees in 45 countries – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa – and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing – powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, and Ytong. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.

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Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

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