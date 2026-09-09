Holcim Aktie

Holcim für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869898 / ISIN: CH0012214059

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.09.2026 07:00:04

Holcim invests in Cloud Cycle to bring real-time machine learning to concrete delivery

Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Investment
Holcim invests in Cloud Cycle to bring real-time machine learning to concrete delivery

09.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Holcim has invested in Cloud Cycle, a UK-based technology company transforming ready-mix concrete operations into a real-time, data driven system that can be scaled for quality management across the concrete value chain. Founded in 2019, Cloud Cycle combines in-truck sensors, edge computing and machine learning to continuously optimize concrete quality and mix control in transit and for delivery. 

Cloud Cycle enables Holcim to extend quality monitoring from the plant to the delivery site. This end-to-end quality control reduces the amount of returned concrete and helps to further improve Holcim’s mixes with circular and low-carbon concrete solutions including ECOCycle. The technology has already been deployed on more than 150 Holcim concrete mixer trucks in the United Kingdom, Italy and Switzerland. The investment will accelerate the roll-out of the solution across the company's global fleet and complement Holcim’s AI-powered solutions such as Q-Predict, a real-time cement property prediction tool.

Ram Muthu, Head of Operational Excellence at Holcim: "Every truck that leaves our plants generates data that can optimize our concrete’s quality, our own operations, and our customers’ experience. With Cloud Cycle we can capture this data at scale and in real time, extending quality monitoring beyond the plant and to the point of delivery. Complementing Holcim’s AI-powered tools such as Q-Predict, this creates multiple quality checkpoints across the value chain, helping us improve deliveries and advance our decarbonization roadmap."

This investment is a valuable addition to Holcim's growing portfolio of digital and decarbonization technologies, part of its open innovation ecosystem. Holcim has made 21 investments to date through Holcim MAQER Ventures, its corporate venture capital unit, and is constantly working to scale  groundbreaking technologies for the built environment.

About Holcim
Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 50 000 employees in 45 countries – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa – and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing – powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, and Ytong.

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here.

Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:
This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2396046  09.09.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Holcim AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Holcim AG

mehr Analysen
11.05.26 Holcim Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.04.26 Holcim Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.04.26 Holcim Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.01.26 Holcim Outperform Bernstein Research
07.11.25 Holcim Outperform Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Holcim AG 78,12 0,33% Holcim AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:05 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter steigende Ölpreise: ATX schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Zurückhaltung an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Markt gibt zur Wochenmitte nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erleidet Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Mittwoch ohne große Ausschläge.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen