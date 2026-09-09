Holcim Aktie
WKN: 869898 / ISIN: CH0012214059
|
09.09.2026 07:00:04
Holcim invests in Cloud Cycle to bring real-time machine learning to concrete delivery
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Investment
Holcim has invested in Cloud Cycle, a UK-based technology company transforming ready-mix concrete operations into a real-time, data driven system that can be scaled for quality management across the concrete value chain. Founded in 2019, Cloud Cycle combines in-truck sensors, edge computing and machine learning to continuously optimize concrete quality and mix control in transit and for delivery.
Cloud Cycle enables Holcim to extend quality monitoring from the plant to the delivery site. This end-to-end quality control reduces the amount of returned concrete and helps to further improve Holcim’s mixes with circular and low-carbon concrete solutions including ECOCycle. The technology has already been deployed on more than 150 Holcim concrete mixer trucks in the United Kingdom, Italy and Switzerland. The investment will accelerate the roll-out of the solution across the company's global fleet and complement Holcim’s AI-powered solutions such as Q-Predict, a real-time cement property prediction tool.
Ram Muthu, Head of Operational Excellence at Holcim: "Every truck that leaves our plants generates data that can optimize our concrete’s quality, our own operations, and our customers’ experience. With Cloud Cycle we can capture this data at scale and in real time, extending quality monitoring beyond the plant and to the point of delivery. Complementing Holcim’s AI-powered tools such as Q-Predict, this creates multiple quality checkpoints across the value chain, helping us improve deliveries and advance our decarbonization roadmap."
This investment is a valuable addition to Holcim's growing portfolio of digital and decarbonization technologies, part of its open innovation ecosystem. Holcim has made 21 investments to date through Holcim MAQER Ventures, its corporate venture capital unit, and is constantly working to scale groundbreaking technologies for the built environment.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
End of Media Release
2396046 09.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AG
|
09:28
|SMI aktuell: SMI zeigt sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
07:00
|Holcim invests in Cloud Cycle to bring real-time machine learning to concrete delivery (EQS Group)
|
08.09.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SMI am Dienstagnachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
08.09.26
|SIX-Handel SLI präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
08.09.26
|Handel in Zürich: SLI zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.09.26
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SMI sackt zum Start des Dienstagshandels ab (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.26
|Zuversicht in Zürich: Börsianer lassen SMI schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.26
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SLI notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Holcim AG
|11.05.26
|Holcim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.04.26
|Holcim Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.01.26
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.25
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.05.26
|Holcim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.04.26
|Holcim Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.01.26
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.25
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.05.26
|Holcim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.04.26
|Holcim Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.01.26
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.25
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.06.25
|Holcim Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Holcim AG
|78,12
|0,33%