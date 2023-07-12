Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Investment

Holcim invests in Suffolk Technologies Fund



12.07.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



USD 110m venture capital fund in construction technology startups

Holcim to provide capital and access to its global operations and experts to maximize scale up and growth potential

Empowering disruptive startups at forefront of innovative and sustainable building solutions

Holcim announces its investment as a limited partner (LP) in Suffolk Technologies USD 110 million venture capital fund, supporting startups at the forefront of disruptive innovation in the building industry, from sustainability to AI. As part of this fund, Holcim is committed to supporting the most promising startups by giving them access to capital as well as its global technology, expertise and operations to maximize their growth and scale up potential. With its unique position across the building value chain Holcim, will bring its advanced market knowledge to Suffolk investments to ensure best alignment with high growth market needs. Jit Kee Chin, EVP of Suffolk and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Suffolk Technologies Fund 1: We are thrilled to have Holcim as an investor in our Fund, supporting the growth of forward-thinking, visionary construction startups and technologies that will help transform the built world. Ram Muthu, Head of Strategy, Holcim: "We are excited to invest in Suffolk Technologies to support the most promising startups at the forefront of innovative and sustainable building solutions. At Holcim we take an active role in the startups we invest in, from deploying our capabilities to giving them access to our operations to maximize their growth. By joining Suffolk Technologies we look forward to empowering disruptive startups to transform how we build, accelerating low-carbon and circular construction, all the way to making buildings more sustainable in use. Suffolk Technologies is a leading venture capital investor in construction technologies. The platforms portfolio includes building solutions to achieve verifiable carbon neutrality; innovative energy storage solutions to electrify construction sites; and AI-driven solutions that improve job site planning and processes. Through its open innovation ecosystem, Holcim engages with hundreds of startups worldwide to scale up new technologies, accelerating the construction industrys transition to net zero. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRBs insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. About Suffolk Technologies

Suffolk Technologies is the venture capital investment arm of innovative construction enterprise Suffolk. Suffolk Technologies invests in early and growth-stage startups transforming the built world across real estate and development, architecture, engineering and construction, property management, and smart cities. Leveraging Suffolks expertise and partner networks, Suffolk Technologies partners with visionary founders to accelerate industry-wide adoption of breakthrough innovations ranging from pre-product to scaled go-to-market. Suffolk Technologies is ranked by AGC as the #1 Most Active Construction Tech Investor from 2018-2022. For more information about Suffolk Technologies strategy and investments, visit www.Suffolk-Tech.com . Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

