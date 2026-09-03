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03.09.2026 07:00:05

Holcim launches calcined clay line in the Czech Republic to scale its sustainable offering

Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Sustainability
Holcim launches calcined clay line in the Czech Republic to scale its sustainable offering

03.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

  • Proprietary technology will enable Holcim to supply 580 000 tons of ECOPlanet low-carbon cement to customers every year
     
  • First calcined clay production line of its kind in the Czech Republic
     
  • Holcim Czech Republic’s largest ever investment at CZK 1 billion
     

Holcim has launched a new calcined clay production line at its Cížkovice plant, the first of its kind in the Czech Republic. The facility will enable the supply of 580 000 tons of ECOPlanet low-carbon cement to customers every year.

With an annual capacity of more than 115 000 tons of calcined clay – sourced from Holcim’s local quarry – the line uses patented technology to partially replace clinker in the kiln with calcined clay, reducing the cement’s carbon footprint by around 30%, with no compromise in performance. 

The Cížkovice line is Holcim Czech Republic’s largest ever investment at approximately CZK 1 billion (CHF 40 million), with CZK 330 million (CHF 13 million) funded by the nation’s Modernization Fund of the Ministry of the Environment. 

Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic: "This project is proof that Czech industry can be modern, competitive and environmentally responsible at the same time. This is exactly the kind of investment our country needs. It combines technological innovation, the use of domestic resources and investments in the future."

Xavier Guesnu, Holcim Region Head Central and East Europe: "The commissioning of this new calcined clay line is an important step for Holcim to scale up next generation ECOPlanet low-carbon cement as an innovative solution to meet our customers’ most ambitious goals, as the leading partner for sustainable construction."

Holcim is scaling calcined clay across the world, as it expands its sustainable offering as part of its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. The new Cížkovice line follows the 2023 opening of Holcim’s Saint-Pierre-la-Cour plant in France, as Europe's first dedicated calcined clay line, and the commissioning of a major new line in Guayaquil, Ecuador in 2025.

About Holcim
Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 50 000 employees in 45 countries – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa – and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing – powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, and Ytong.

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here.

Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:
This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2392950  03.09.2026 CET/CEST

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