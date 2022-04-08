Holcim publishes agenda for 2022 Annual General Meeting

|
The Holcim Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on 4 May 2022 at 10am CEST at company headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. In accordance with applicable Swiss COVID-19 legislation, it will be held without the presence of shareholders, making safety a priority again for this year's AGM. The Board of Directors invites shareholders to submit their questions in advance regarding the Holcim 2021 Integrated Annual Report and the AGM.
Climate Report
Dividend proposal
Board of Directors changes
Beat Hess: 'On behalf of all my colleagues on the Board, I sincerely thank our esteemed Board members who are stepping down this year for their invaluable contributions.
'Since joining the Board of Holcim in 2003, Dieter has played an instrumental role in driving the company's transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. During his past year as Vice Chairman, he has been an invaluable partner to me. Adrian has been a great champion on our Board since 2006, in particular in the fields of Health & Safety and sustainability, making us a global leader in these areas today. Playing an important part in setting our Group's direction, Colin consistently brought strategic insights and passion to our Board. All three are remarkable leaders who have left their mark in setting Holcim up for success. They will be greatly missed.'
To advance the Board's leadership, gathering the most expert and diverse perspectives to shape our company's future, Leanne Geale and Ilias Läber are proposed as new members to the Board of Directors. The two candidates' biographies are available in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting and on www.holcim.com/AGM.
Beat Hess: 'I'm very pleased by the exceptional caliber of leaders that are joining our Board and look forward to their many contributions to continue building long-term value for all Holcim's stakeholders.'
