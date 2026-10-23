Holcim Aktie
WKN: 869898 / ISIN: CH0012214059
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23.10.2026 07:51:24
Holcim Q3 Recurring EBIT, Net Sales Climb; Lifts FY26 Earnings View, Backs Sales Forecast
(RTTNews) - Holcim AG (HLB.F, HCMLF, HOLN.SW), a Swiss building materials company, reported Friday higher third-quarter recurring EBIT, a key earnings metric, with increased net sales, driven by strong performance across its business segments. Further, the firm raised fiscal 2026 earnings growth view and maintained sales forecast.
Recurring EBIT reached 976 million Swiss francs in the third quarter, up 16.8 percent from 836 million francs in the prior year quarter, with organic growth of 12.2 percent. The recurring EBIT margin expanded to 20.9 percent from 20.7 percent a year ago.
Net sales totaled 4.662 billion francs, up 15.5 percent from 4.036 billion francs in the same quarter last year, representing organic growth of 5.1 percent.
Building Materials net sales increased to 3.216 billion francs from 2.954 billion francs a year ago. Organic growth was 6.2 percent. Building Solutions net sales rose 27.1 percent to 1.920 billion francs from 1.511 billion francs in the prior year quarter, reflecting organic growth of 4.0 percent.
In Europe, net sales to external customers reached 2.628 billion francs, an increase of 17.0 percent on a reported basis, while organic growth was 3.9 percent.
The company in August signed a binding agreement to acquire Fermacell, an established European provider of walling and flooring solutions. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearances and is expected to close in first half of 2027.
Further, for fiscal 2026, the company upgraded outlook, based on the strong third quarter performance.
Holcim now expects organic growth in recurring EBIT of 10 percent to 12 percent, compared with prior guidance of approximately 10 percent growth.
The company still expects approximately 5 percent organic growth in net sales, with further expansion of its recurring EBIT margin and free cash flow of around 2 billion francs.
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Analysen zu Holcim AG
|11.05.26
|Holcim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.04.26
|Holcim Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.01.26
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.25
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.05.26
|Holcim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.04.26
|Holcim Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.01.26
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.25
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.05.26
|Holcim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.26
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.04.26
|Holcim Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.01.26
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.11.25
|Holcim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.06.25
|Holcim Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Holcim AG
|72,18
|3,98%
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