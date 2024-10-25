|
25.10.2024 07:08:13
Holcim Q3 Recurring EBIT Rises, Sales Down; Confirms FY24 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Swiss building materials firm Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter recurring EBIT grew 4.6 percent to 1.67 billion francs from last year's 1.60 billion francs. Organic growth was 8.8 percent.
Recurring EBIT margin improved to 23.5 percent from 21.8 percent a year ago.
Net sales for the period dropped 3 percent to 7.12 billion francs from prior year's 7.34 billion francs. Organic sales, however, edged up 0.3 percent.
In the quarter, North America net sales fell 7.1 percent on a reported basis and 4.6 percent organically to 1.88 billion francs. Europe net sales were 1.87 billion francs, up 0.5 percent on a reported basis, but down 0.4 percent organically.
Further, the company said it is on track to achieve full-year 2024 guidance, with low single-digit net sales growth in local currency; over-proportional growth in recurring EBIT, and increase in recurring EBIT margin to above 18.5 percent.
The company further said the intended listing of Holcim's North American business in the U.S. is on track to be completed in the first half of 2025.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: Dow und NASDAQ schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Asien schließen mehrheitlich höher
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung. Der deutsche Leitindex kam kaum vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.