Holcim Q3 Recurring EBIT Rises, Sales Down; Lifts FY23 Margin View, Backs Sales Forecast
(RTTNews) - Swiss building materials firm Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) reported Friday that its third -quarter recurring EBIT, a key earnings metric, grew 3.1 percent to 1.60 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.55 billion francs.
Recurring EBIT climbed 14.1 percent on an organic basis.
Net sales for the quarter were 7.34 billion francs, down 8.8 percent from last year's 8.05 billion francs. Organic net sales growth was 4.3 percent.
Further, Holcim has upgraded its fiscal 2023 recurring EBIT margin guidance to above 17 percent from above 16 percent expected previously, based on the positive results over the first nine months.
Holcim continues to expect organic net sales growth above 6 percent and organic recurring EBIT growth above 10 percent for the full year.
The company also said it has advanced roofing systems ambition to reach above $6 billion in net sales and $1.3 billion in EBIT by 2026.
