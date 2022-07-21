Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim releases Tax Transparency Report 2021



21.07.2022 / 07:00



Payments to employees, suppliers, investors, lenders, shareholders and governments make up total economic contribution



Report details contributions in top 16 countries, representing 80% of payments

Holcim published the second edition of its Tax Transparency Report today as part of its ongoing commitment to the highest governance standards. Holcims total economic contribution includes payments from procurement of CHF 17.8 billion, employee expenses for salary, wages and incentives of CHF 3.8 billion, payments to shareholders, lenders and investors of CHF 1.9 billion and payments to governments of CHF 1.9 billion. Holcim paid 89% of its taxes and other payments to governments where 90% of sales occurred. The report includes a detailed profile of contributions to governments in the companys top 16 countries as well as data for each country where Holcim operates. Jan Jenisch, CEO: Sustainability is at the heart of our strategy, and finance is no exception. Being a responsible taxpayer wherever we operate strengthens our communities by funding essential services like education, health care and transport. This report shows our contribution to economic development, the role we play in society, and the rigor of our tax practices. Being transparent on all these aspects of our business is an essential part of building progress for people and the planet. The report includes a detailed overview of Holcims principles of tax governance, tax risks management and tax advocacy across all countries. Holcims overall approach to tax is rooted in compliance, transparency and commitment to sustainable economic development. Holcims Tax Transparency Report 2021 is available here . About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the worlds most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:

