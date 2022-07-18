|
18.07.2022 07:00:34
Holcim selected for 2 EU Innovation Fund grants for Clean Tech projects decarbonizing Europe
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim has secured two investments from the European Union (EU) Innovation Fund for its breakthrough Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage projects in Germany and Poland. Both projects feature scalable technologies to put Holcim at the forefront of Europes decarbonization. These programs are part of Holcims net-zero roadmap, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, including its objective to operate at least one net-zero cement plant by 2030.
The EU will support Carbon2Business, which is part of Westküste 100 project in Germany, where carbon captured from Holcims Lägerdorf plant will be turned into synthetic fuel for the mobility sector and as feedstock for the chemical industry. The EU is also supporting Holcim's Go4ECOPlanet project in Poland, which aims to create an end-to-end CCS chain starting from CO2 capture from its site in Kujawy to offshore storage in the North Sea, with the vision to be a net-zero plant by 2027. Both projects aim to develop highly replicable carbon capture solutions to drive the decarbonization of the building sector. They are part of Holcims portfolio of over 30 Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage projects around the world.
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe Middle East Africa: Holcim is committed to leading our sectors decarbonization. As the recipient of two grants to decarbonize cement, I am encouraged by this clear vote of confidence by the EU. I congratulate my teams for engineering such smart and scalable solutions and thank the EU for its shared interest in making them economically viable.
Holcim offers its sectors broadest range of low-carbon materials, from ECOPact green concrete to ECOPlanet green cement, offering 30% to 100% less CO2 emissions with no compromise in performance. These solutions are enabled by Holcims green product formulation expertise and use of innovative low emission raw materials, from calcined clay to construction & demolition waste. Holcims plants across the region currently operate with over 60% of eco-fuels, coming from the recycling of materials at the end of their lifecycle, from biomass to municipal waste. Its most advanced plants in this area are in Austria and the Czech Republic, operating with close to 100% eco-fuels.
The European Union Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programs for innovative low-carbon technologies. This year, the Fund is granting more than EUR 1.8 billion to 17 large-scale projects contributing to a low-carbon society, out of a pool of 138 submissions.
