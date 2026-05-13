Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim shareholders approve all proposals at 2026 Annual General Meeting



13.05.2026 / 12:15 CET/CEST



Holcim shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors’ proposals at the Annual General Meeting that took place in Zug, Switzerland. The shareholders approved the proposed dividend of CHF 1.70 per registered share of Holcim Ltd, which will be paid on 21 May 2026 out of capital contribution reserves and is exempt from Swiss withholding tax. Kim Fausing was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. All other members of the Board of Directors have been re-elected for another term of office until the next Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors consists of 10 independent members: Kim Fausing (Chairman), Philippe Block, Leanne Geale, Catrin Hinkel, Naina Lal Kidwai, Ilias Läber, Michael H. McGarry, Adolfo Orive, Claudia Sender Ramirez, and Sven Schneider. Shareholders also confirmed the re-election of the following members of the Holcim Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee: Claudia Sender Ramirez (Committee Chairwoman), Leanne Geale, Ilias Läber, and Michael H. McGarry. Holcim shareholders approved the management report, the annual financial statements of the Group and of Holcim Ltd for the financial year 2025, as well as the 2025 Compensation Report and Sustainability Statement. In two separate binding votes, shareholders approved the total maximum amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Holcim Board of Directors for the period between the 2026 and 2027 Annual General Meetings, as well as the total maximum amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Holcim Executive Committee for the 2027 financial year. Ernst & Young Ltd has been reappointed as auditor for the financial year 2026. The full results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting and speeches from the Chairman, CEO, and CFO can be found here . Holcim’s 2027 Annual General Meeting will take place on 20 May 2027. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 45 000 employees in 43 attractive markets – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa – and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to walling and roofing – powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet and ECOCycle. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

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