Holcim Aktie
WKN: 869898 / ISIN: CH0012214059
|
13.05.2026 12:15:54
Holcim shareholders approve all proposals at 2026 Annual General Meeting
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors’ proposals at the Annual General Meeting that took place in Zug, Switzerland. The shareholders approved the proposed dividend of CHF 1.70 per registered share of Holcim Ltd, which will be paid on 21 May 2026 out of capital contribution reserves and is exempt from Swiss withholding tax.
Kim Fausing was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. All other members of the Board of Directors have been re-elected for another term of office until the next Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors consists of 10 independent members: Kim Fausing (Chairman), Philippe Block, Leanne Geale, Catrin Hinkel, Naina Lal Kidwai, Ilias Läber, Michael H. McGarry, Adolfo Orive, Claudia Sender Ramirez, and Sven Schneider. Shareholders also confirmed the re-election of the following members of the Holcim Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee: Claudia Sender Ramirez (Committee Chairwoman), Leanne Geale, Ilias Läber, and Michael H. McGarry.
Holcim shareholders approved the management report, the annual financial statements of the Group and of Holcim Ltd for the financial year 2025, as well as the 2025 Compensation Report and Sustainability Statement. In two separate binding votes, shareholders approved the total maximum amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Holcim Board of Directors for the period between the 2026 and 2027 Annual General Meetings, as well as the total maximum amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Holcim Executive Committee for the 2027 financial year.
Ernst & Young Ltd has been reappointed as auditor for the financial year 2026.
The full results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting and speeches from the Chairman, CEO, and CFO can be found here. Holcim’s 2027 Annual General Meeting will take place on 20 May 2027.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here.
Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
2326908 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AG
|
13.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Zürich: SPI letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Zürich: SPI am Mittwochnachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Zürich: Anleger lassen SPI am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|Holcim shareholders approve all proposals at 2026 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
13.05.26
|Holcim-Aktionärinnen und -Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge an der Generalversammlung 2026 (EQS Group)
|
13.05.26
|SIX-Handel: SPI zum Start des Mittwochshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.26
|Anleger in Zürich halten sich zurück: So bewegt sich der SMI am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.26
|Handel in Zürich: SLI präsentiert sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)