|
04.05.2023 16:01:26
Holcim Shareholders support all proposals at 2023 Annual General Meeting
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors proposals at the Annual General Meeting that took place in Zug today. The Board appreciates the strong support of its shareholders on its governance leadership changes with Jan Jenisch voted in as Chairman with 96.72% and Lead Independent Director Hanne Sørensen with 94.40%. Endorsing Holcims climate action and upgraded targets, shareholders strongly supported the Groups second Climate Report with a 95.75% advisory vote in favor.
Beat Hess, Chairman of the Board: It was an immense pleasure to welcome Holcims shareholders today at our Annual General Meeting in Zug, and to be meeting again in person. I sincerely thank our shareholders for their trust and support during my 13 years on the Board, and the most valued confidence they placed in me for the last seven years as Chairman. It has been my privilege to serve Holcim and its passionate team of 60,000 people making sustainable building happen around the world. I am deeply proud of the strong company Holcim is today, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. At this moment of transition, I wish Jan and the entire Holcim family much continued success.
The Board sincerely thanks Beat Hess for his outstanding leadership. Throughout his tenure, Beat played an instrumental role in ensuring Holcims successful transformation while confidently steering the company through challenging times.
Shareholders confirmed the proposed distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.50 per registered share of Holcim Ltd from the capital contribution reserves. Shareholders also approved the cancellation of up to 40 million registered shares repurchased under the share buyback program that was announced in October 2022.
All members of the Board standing for re-election have been confirmed in office. The Board of Directors now consists of the following members: Jan Jenisch (Chairman), Hanne Sørensen (Vice Chairwoman and Lead Independent Director), Philippe Block, Kim Fausing, Leanne Geale, Naina Lal Kidwai, Ilias Läber, Jürg Oleas and Claudia Sender Ramirez.
Shareholders also confirmed all members of the Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee: Ilias Läber, Jürg Oleas, Claudia Sender Ramirez and Hanne Sørensen. Ms. Sørensen will continue to serve as Chairwoman.
Shareholders approved the annual report and annual financial statements of the Group and of Holcim Ltd as well as the revision of the Articles of Incorporation. They also approved the compensation report in an advisory vote. In two separate binding votes shareholders approved the maximum overall amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Board for the period between the 2023 and 2024 Annual General Meetings as well as the total maximum amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Executive Committee for the 2024 financial year.
The shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board and the persons entrusted with management during the financial year 2022.
Ernst & Young Ltd has been appointed as auditors for the financial year 2023.
The full results of the Annual General Meeting and speeches from the Chairman and CEO will be available here as of 5 May 2023.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.
Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1624995 04.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AGmehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.23
|Holcim Shareholders support all proposals at 2023 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
04.05.23
|Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge an der Generalversammlung 2023 (EQS Group)
|
03.05.23
|Holcim expands roofing in Latin America with PASA® acquisition (EQS Group)
|
21.04.23
|Holcim-Aktie schwächer: Holcim stockt Jahresprognose auf (Reuters)
|
21.04.23
|Holcim-Aktie dennoch leichter: Holcim startet mit Schwung ins neue Jahr (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Holcim AGmehr Analysen
|07.03.23
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.02.23
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.23
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.10.22
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.03.23
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.02.23
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.23
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.10.22
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.03.23
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.02.23
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.22
|Holcim Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.22
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.01.23
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Holcim AG
|42,85
|-1,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.