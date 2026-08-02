Holcim Aktie
WKN: 869898 / ISIN: CH0012214059
|
02.08.2026 08:15:05
Holcim signs agreement to divest its business in the Philippines
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim has signed an agreement with Huaxin Building Materials for the divestment of its business in the Philippines.
The transaction involves the initial sale of a 67.623% stake for USD 527 million. Following the sale of this majority stake, the transaction’s structure entails the exit of Holcim’s remaining ~31% stake within a three to five year timeframe, secured by a minimum floor price of USD 280 million. This leads to an overall valuation of USD 807 million. Holcim can benefit from additional cash upside based on incremental value creation during this period.
The transaction is subject to customary and regulatory approvals, with the divestment of the majority stake expected to close in the first half of 2027.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
End of Inside Information
2375792 02-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AG
|
08:15
|Holcim signs agreement to divest its business in the Philippines (EQS Group)
|
31.07.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SLI gibt zum Ende des Freitagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|Schwache Performance in Zürich: SMI zeigt sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|Minuszeichen in Zürich: Das macht der SMI nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|SIX-Handel SLI verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|SMI aktuell: Pluszeichen im SMI (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26