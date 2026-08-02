Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim signs agreement to divest its business in the Philippines



02-Aug-2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Holcim has signed an agreement with Huaxin Building Materials for the divestment of its business in the Philippines. The transaction involves the initial sale of a 67.623% stake for USD 527 million. Following the sale of this majority stake, the transaction’s structure entails the exit of Holcim’s remaining ~31% stake within a three to five year timeframe, secured by a minimum floor price of USD 280 million. This leads to an overall valuation of USD 807 million. Holcim can benefit from additional cash upside based on incremental value creation during this period. The transaction is subject to customary and regulatory approvals, with the divestment of the majority stake expected to close in the first half of 2027. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 50 000 employees in 45 countries – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa – and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing – powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, and Ytong. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.

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Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Inside Information