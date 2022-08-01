|
01.08.2022 07:00:47
Holcim successfully closes SES insulation and roofing business acquisition
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Jamie Gentoso, Global Head Solutions & Products: I warmly welcome all SES employees into the Holcim family. With SES leadership in thermal insulation, we are expanding our range of innovative systems for sustainable buildings, from roofing to insulation, to enhance buildings energy-efficiency. We look forward to entering our next era of growth together.
Founded in 2009 and based in Spring, Texas, SES has a history of innovation with solutions like SucraSeal®, the first sucrose-based spray foam insulation to be certified by the US Department of Agriculture for its high bio-based content. SES offers superior products that improve buildings energy efficiency and thermal comfort, while lowering their carbon footprint. The company stands out for its value-added services to contractors, including onsite technical instruction, business consulting, branding and lead generation support.
This transaction adds to Holcims other recent acquisitions in roofing and insulation, from Firestone Building Products to Malarkey Roofing Products. Pro-forma net sales for Holcims roofing and insulation business are on track to reach CHF 3.5 billion for 2022.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1409723 01.08.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Holcim successfully closes SES insulation and roofing business acquisition (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|Aktien Schweiz schließen etwas leichter - Holcim und CS gesucht (Dow Jones)
|
27.07.22
|Holcim-Chef: Infrastrukturprogramme dürften 2023 in Auftragsbüchern ankommen (dpa-AFX)
|
27.07.22
|Holcim-Chef sieht keine Verlangsamung des Geschäfts trotz Konjunktursorgen (dpa-AFX)
|
27.07.22
|Holcim setzt profitables Wachstum fort und erzielt Rekordergebnisse (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|Profitable growth continues with record results (EQS Group)