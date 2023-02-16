Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim to acquire FDT Flachdach Technologie GmbH



16.02.2023 / 07:01 CET/CEST



Leading manufacturer of thermoplastic roofs in fast-growing European markets

Technology leader recognized for innovation and sustainability

Holcim roofing systems will exceed USD 4 billion in net sales ahead of schedule

Holcim has signed an agreement to acquire FDT Flachdach Technologie GmbH (FDT), a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic roofs with a strong presence in fast-growing European markets with 2022 net sales of EUR 50 million. As a technology and sustainability leader in its sector, FDT will complement Holcims integrated roofing offer and strengthen the geographical footprint of the business. With this acquisition, Holcim roofing systems will exceed USD 4 billion in net sales ahead of schedule. Jan Jenisch, CEO: By acquiring FDT we are further expanding our Solutions & Products business to become a global leader in roofing systems. Due to its leadership in technology and sustainability as well as its strong customer relationships, FDT will be a cornerstone of our continued expansion into the most attractive European roofing markets. I am excited to further grow and strengthen FDTs business and welcome all 180 employees to the Holcim family. FDT was founded in 1873 as Schildkröt Werke and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, with locations across Germany, France and Belgium. With its three product lines roofing membranes, light systems and acid protection, FDT offers cost-efficient, innovative and flexible solutions for waterproof roof systems that meet the highest quality standards in the industry. FDT is a sustainability leader and offers Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its products and has a clear commitment to circularity with its participation in the recycling system ROOFCOLLECT. This acquisition advances Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing and insulation to repair and refurbishment. The transaction is in line with Holcims commitment to strict financial discipline and is subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearance. It is expected to close in Q1 2023. About Holcim

