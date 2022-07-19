Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim to acquire ready-mix concrete assets of Ol-Trans in Northern Poland



19.07.2022 / 07:01



Leading player in ready-mix concrete market in North Poland with 2022 net sales of CHF 27m



Expands Holcims ready-mix concrete portfolio across tri-city agglomeration of Gdansk-Sopot-Gdynia



Acquisition to advance Holcim target of 25% of ready-mix sales from ECOPact green concrete Holcim signed an agreement with Ol-Trans, the leader in ready-mix concrete in the Gdansk-Sopot-Gdynia area, to acquire its five concrete plants. With 2022 estimated net sales of CHF 27 million, the transaction will strengthen Holcims local ready-mix concrete network and firmly establish it as the leader in Northern Poland. This transaction will also increase Holcims sales of ECOPact green concrete that comes with up to 50% lower carbon footprint in Poland. Customers will also benefit from improved access to sustainable solutions like Agila Fibro, a self-compacting concrete that reduces the use of steel reinforcement by 40%-50%. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe Middle East Africa: With this acquisition we will further expand the footprint of ECOPact green concrete, the first and most comprehensive sustainable concrete range in Poland. Ol-Trans has been a long-standing Holcim partner as well as a growing and highly successful business. I offer a warm welcome to Ol-Trans employees into the Holcim family and look forward to unleashing our next era of growth together. Ol-Trans was founded in 1990. In addition to the production and sale of concrete, the company also supported road construction, demolition and logistics services. The acquisition is in line with Holcims aim to drive profitable growth with innovative building solutions, from ECOPact green concrete to energy-efficient roofing systems. The transaction is expected to close in the Q4 of 2022. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the worlds most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

