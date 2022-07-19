|
19.07.2022 07:01:05
Holcim to acquire ready-mix concrete assets of Ol-Trans in Northern Poland
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim signed an agreement with Ol-Trans, the leader in ready-mix concrete in the Gdansk-Sopot-Gdynia area, to acquire its five concrete plants. With 2022 estimated net sales of CHF 27 million, the transaction will strengthen Holcims local ready-mix concrete network and firmly establish it as the leader in Northern Poland. This transaction will also increase Holcims sales of ECOPact green concrete that comes with up to 50% lower carbon footprint in Poland. Customers will also benefit from improved access to sustainable solutions like Agila Fibro, a self-compacting concrete that reduces the use of steel reinforcement by 40%-50%.
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe Middle East Africa: With this acquisition we will further expand the footprint of ECOPact green concrete, the first and most comprehensive sustainable concrete range in Poland. Ol-Trans has been a long-standing Holcim partner as well as a growing and highly successful business. I offer a warm welcome to Ol-Trans employees into the Holcim family and look forward to unleashing our next era of growth together.
Ol-Trans was founded in 1990. In addition to the production and sale of concrete, the company also supported road construction, demolition and logistics services. The acquisition is in line with Holcims aim to drive profitable growth with innovative building solutions, from ECOPact green concrete to energy-efficient roofing systems. The transaction is expected to close in the Q4 of 2022.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
|Holcim AG
|42,85
|0,00%
