|
22.06.2022 09:04:10
Holcim to acquire SES roofing and insulation business
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim has entered into an agreement to acquire SES Foam LLC, the biggest independent spray foam insulation company in the US with 2022 (est.) Net Sales of USD 200 million. SES has a track record of double-digit growth, with advanced energy-efficiency and bio-based solutions for new and green retrofitting projects.
This transaction adds to Holcims recent acquisitions, from Firestone Building Products to Malarkey, taking its Proforma 2022 Net Sales in roofing and insulation business to USD 3.5 billion.
Jamie Gentoso, Head Solutions & Products: This is another exciting step in the expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing our Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth. SES has a proven track record of growth and innovation in thermal insulation with a focus on more sustainable solutions, making them highly complementary to our roofing and insulation business. We look forward to warmly welcoming all SES employees into Holcim and to invest in our next era of growth together, with a continued focus on innovation and sustainability.
Holcims commitment to innovation, superior execution and global resources provide an attractive platform from which to continue to deliver profitable growth, said Charles Valentine, Chief Executive Officer and President of SES. We are excited about our future together.
Founded in 2009 and based in Spring, Texas, SES has a history of innovation with solutions like SucraSeal®, the first sucrose-based spray foam insulation to be certified by the US Department of Agriculture for its high bio-based content. SES offers superior products that improve buildings energy-efficiency and thermal comfort, while lowering their carbon footprint. The company stands out for its value-added services to contractors, including onsite technical instruction, business consulting, branding and lead generation support.
This acquisition advances Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group Net Sales by 2025. It expands Holcims reach in the attractive insulation, as well as repair and refurbishment markets.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1380825 22.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AGmehr Nachrichten
|
22.06.22
|Holcim to acquire SES roofing and insulation business (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Holcim AGmehr Analysen
|20.05.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|20.05.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|16.05.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.22
|Holcim Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.04.22
|Holcim Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.02.22
|Holcim Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.05.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.22
|Holcim Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.04.22
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.22
|Holcim Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.22
|Holcim Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Holcim AG
|42,85
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationssorgen: US-Börsen gehen etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Mittwochshandel tiefer. Die US-Börsen konnten ihre zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht halten. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit Minuszeichen.