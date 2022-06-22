Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim to acquire SES roofing and insulation business



22.06.2022 / 09:04



Acquisition to expand Holcims roofing and insulation business

Proven double-digit growth engine in the highly profitable US spray foam insulation market

Annual sales of USD 200 million for 2022

Highly regarded brand for sustainable new builds and green retrofitting projects

Accelerates Holcims growth in Solutions & Products in the US

Holcim has entered into an agreement to acquire SES Foam LLC, the biggest independent spray foam insulation company in the US with 2022 (est.) Net Sales of USD 200 million. SES has a track record of double-digit growth, with advanced energy-efficiency and bio-based solutions for new and green retrofitting projects. This transaction adds to Holcims recent acquisitions, from Firestone Building Products to Malarkey, taking its Proforma 2022 Net Sales in roofing and insulation business to USD 3.5 billion. Jamie Gentoso, Head Solutions & Products: This is another exciting step in the expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing our Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth. SES has a proven track record of growth and innovation in thermal insulation with a focus on more sustainable solutions, making them highly complementary to our roofing and insulation business. We look forward to warmly welcoming all SES employees into Holcim and to invest in our next era of growth together, with a continued focus on innovation and sustainability. Holcims commitment to innovation, superior execution and global resources provide an attractive platform from which to continue to deliver profitable growth, said Charles Valentine, Chief Executive Officer and President of SES. We are excited about our future together. Founded in 2009 and based in Spring, Texas, SES has a history of innovation with solutions like SucraSeal®, the first sucrose-based spray foam insulation to be certified by the US Department of Agriculture for its high bio-based content. SES offers superior products that improve buildings energy-efficiency and thermal comfort, while lowering their carbon footprint. The company stands out for its value-added services to contractors, including onsite technical instruction, business consulting, branding and lead generation support. This acquisition advances Holcims Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group Net Sales by 2025. It expands Holcims reach in the attractive insulation, as well as repair and refurbishment markets. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the worlds most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Important disclaimer forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

