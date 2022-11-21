Holcim to delist from Euronext Paris

Holcim Ltd (EURONEXT PARIS: HOLN / SIX MARKET: HOLN) announces the delisting of its shares (ISIN: CH0012214059) from Euronext Paris to simplify its trading structure, effective 30 December 2022. This decision will focus the trading of Holcim shares in its primary market, the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX), reflecting the shift in volumes away from Euronext Paris over the years. This simplification will further reduce administrative requirements and costs. The Board of Directors of Euronext Paris S.A. has approved this decision.

To support this delisting, Holcim is implementing a voluntary sales facility procedure in accordance with the rules and regulations of Euronext Paris.

Holcim shares will continue to trade under the symbol HOLN on the SIX.

The full details of the delisting and timetable are below.



Holcim Euronext Delisting Annex:

Holcim Ltd shareholders trading on Euronext Paris will be offered the following options:

1) Keep their Holcim Euronext Shares: holders of Holcim Euronext Shares will be able to trade their Holcim Euronext Shares on Euronext Paris until the last trading date, i.e., 29 December 2022. After this date, holders of Holcim Euronext Shares will be able to trade their Holcim Euronext Shares on the SIX Market, subject to the terms applied by their financial intermediary and their custody arrangements.

Holders of Holcim Euronext Shares should verify as soon as possible whether their financial intermediary will be able to continue to hold their shares in a securities account after the delisting and whether their financial intermediary will be able to trade their shares on the SIX Market.

Important note to the attention of holders of Holcim Euronext Shares under the pure registered form (au nominatif pur) in the books of BNP Paribas: after the delisting, these holders, except the current and former company employees, will have to transfer their shares to a securities account held by another financial intermediary as BNP Paribas (securities services branch) cannot trade on the SIX Market. A temporary solution will be put in place to allow these shareholders to continue to hold their shares in securities accounts held by BNP Paribas and to ensure a smooth transition to a new financial intermediary during 12 months after the delisting. During this period, the relevant share will remain registered with Euroclear for this purpose and shareholders will continue to receive their dividend, however they will not be able to send transaction orders to BNP Paribas. These holders are therefore invited to contact BNP Paribas as soon as possible to organize the transfer of the Holcim Euronext Shares to a securities account held by another financial intermediary if they want to be able to sell their shares in the future on the SIX Market. If they opt to keep their shares in the securities account held by BNP Paribas during this 12 month period, the relevant shareholders will anyway have to transfer their shares to a new financial intermediary before trading on the SIX Market.

Due to constraints applicable to BNP Paribas with respect to current and former employees having received their shares under employee shareholding scheme (notably, free shares or stock options) and holding their shares under the pure registered form (au nominatif pur) in securities accounts held by BNP Paribas, Holcim has appointed Computershare to take over the management of the holding of their shares. Transfer will be made progressively and the relevant current and former employees will be informed in due time. No action from current and former employees will be needed for such transfer to take place.

2) Sell their Holcim Euronext Shares on their own: holders of Holcim Euronext Shares will be able to sell their Holcim Euronext Shares on Euronext Paris until the last trading date, i.e., 29 December 2022. After this date, holders of Holcim Euronext Shares will be able to sell their Holcim Euronext Shares on the SIX Market, subject to the terms applied by their financial intermediary and their custody arrangements.

Holders of Holcim Euronext Shares should verify as soon as possible whether their financial intermediary will be able to trade their shares on Euronext or on the SIX Market.

3) Participate in the voluntary sales facility procedure: holders of Holcim Euronext Shares may participate in the voluntary sales facility procedure as described below to sell all or part of their Holcim Euronext Shares, in accordance with the rules and regulations of Euronext.

Important note to the attention of holders of Holcim Euronext Shares who are current or former employees of Holcim who have received their Holcim Euronext Shares as part of employee shareholding schemes (notably, free shares or stock options) and who hold their Holcim Euronext Shares under the pure registered form (au nominatif pur) in securities accounts held by BNP Paribas: if these holders wish to participate in the sales facility, these holders will be deemed to sell all their shares in the sales facility except if they inform BNP Paribas that they intend to sell only part of their shares and indicate the allocation of those shares among the relevant employee shareholding schemes.

Voluntary Sales Facility Procedure

Holders of Holcim Euronext Shares who wish to sell their Holcim Euronext Shares through the voluntary sales facility procedure should request that their financial intermediaries deliver their Holcim Euronext Shares to BNP Paribas, acting as centralizing agent, at any time from 28 November 2022 to 16 December 2022 (inclusive).

Current or former employees of Holcim who have received their Holcim Euronext Shares as part of employee shareholding schemes (notably, free shares or stock options) and who hold their Holcim Euronext Shares under the pure registered form (au nominatif pur) in securities accounts held by BNP Paribas are invited to read carefully the restrictions described above regarding the conditions to participate in the sales facility.

Holcim Euronext Shares delivered to BNP Paribas will be sold on the SIX Market as from 2 January 2023 at the market price prevailing at the time of sale.

BNP Paribas will calculate the average sales price of the Holcim Euronext Shares sold during the sales period and transfer the sale proceeds (which will be converted into euros from CHF by BNP Paribas) to the participating shareholders once the sale of the relevant Holcim Euronext Shares will have been completed and the corresponding funds will have been received.

Holcim Ltd will pay the fees for the centralization and the brokerage fee related to the sale of Holcim Euronext Shares delivered to BNP Paribas in the context of the voluntary sales facility procedure.

The terms of the voluntary sales facility procedure will be described in a Euronext notice to be published on 21 November 2022.

No guarantee can be given by Holcim Ltd or by BNP Paribas as to the timing and the price at which the Holcim Euronext Shares tendered in the context of the voluntary sales facility procedure will be sold. The voluntary sales facility procedure is being provided solely as an accommodation to holders of Holcim Euronext Shares only.

Holders of Holcim Euronext Shares may decide not to participate in the voluntary sales facility procedure or may decide not to take any action, in which case no guarantee can be given to them on the terms that will be applied by their financial intermediary after the delisting. Holders of Holcim Euronext Shares are urged to consult their own investment advisors before making a decision to participate or not in the voluntary sales facility procedure.

Holders of Holcim Euronext Shares under the pure registered form (au nominatif pur) in the books of BNP Paribas who are willing to keep their Holcim Euronext Shares are invited to read carefully the restrictions described above regarding the conditions that will apply to the holding of the shares after the delisting.

The indicative timetable of the voluntary sales facility procedure and the delisting of shares of Holcim Ltd from Euronext is described below:

Euronext notice regarding the sales facilities 21 November 2022 Beginning of the offering period 28 November 2022 Closing of the offering period 16 December 2022 End of centralisation by BNP Paribas 20 December 2022 Last trading day on Euronext 29 December 2022 Delisting of the shares from Euronext 30 December 2022 Beginning of the sale of the Holcim Euronext Shares transferred during the offering period on the SIX Market 2 January 2023 Allocation of the net proceeds of the sale of the shares transferred during the offering period to the shareholders After the determination of the average-weighted sale price and receipt of the funds by BNP Paribas

Holcim Ltd reserves the right to amend this timetable.

Shareholders participating in the voluntary sales facility procedure are reminded that they acknowledge and accept the risks related to the change in the share market price and/or applicable foreign exchange rates between the date on which their shares are delivered to BNP Paribas for participation in the voluntary sales facility procedure and the receipt of the applicable average sale proceeds. All tenders of Holcim Euronext Shares in the voluntary sales facility procedure will be irrevocable.

Shareholders who would like additional information about the voluntary sales facility procedure or the delisting procedure may contact Holcim Ltd at euronext.delisting@holcim.com. Shareholders are also invited to contact their financial intermediaries for further information regarding the procedures for participating in the voluntary sales facility.

Additional information can be found in the FAQ published here: https://www.holcim.com/investors/shareholder-information/delisting-euronext