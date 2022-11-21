Holcim To Delist Shares From Euronext Paris - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Holcim Ltd (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) announced the delisting of its shares from Euronext Paris to simplify its trading structure, effective 30 December 2022. The shares will continue to trade under the symbol, HOLN on the SIX. The company noted that it is implementing a voluntary sales facility procedure in accordance with the rules and regulations of Euronext Paris.

Holcim shareholders trading on Euronext Paris will be offered to: keep their Holcim Euronext shares; sell their Holcim Euronext shares on their own; or participate in the voluntary sales facility procedure.

The holders of Holcim Euronext shares will be able to sell their Holcim Euronext shares on Euronext Paris until 29 December 2022. After this date, holders of Holcim Euronext shares will be able to sell their Holcim Euronext Shares on the SIX Market.