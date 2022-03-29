|
29.03.2022 11:00:30
Holcim to exit the Russian market
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Holcim Board of Directors has decided to initiate the process to exit the Russian market in line with the company's values to operate in the most responsible manner. This decision to divest the Russian business follows Holcim's previous announcement to suspend all capital investments in the market.
The Board expresses its heartfelt concern about the tragic human suffering unfolding across the region and is fully committed to supporting affected people, families and communities.
The Board thanks all Holcim colleagues who are mobilizing around the world alongside local NGOs to provide shelter, essential goods and medical supplies, as well as volunteering their time.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1314459 29.03.2022
Analysen zu Holcim AG
