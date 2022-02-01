|
01.02.2022 09:00:15
Holcim's Accelerator challenges startups to accelerate sustainable construction
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The third edition of Holcim's Startup Accelerator Program kicks off today, challenging startups to accelerate sustainable construction with disruptive solutions. Startups from around the world are invited to apply to one of nine Accelerator challenges, ranging from circular construction to green building solutions. The event was opened by world-renowned Swiss explorer and environmentalist Bertrand Piccard, with a call to action to put business to work for the planet. New partners to this year's edition include France-based construction company Bouygues Construction and leading UK engineering consultancy firm Mott MacDonald. Specialty chemicals company Sika, a longstanding partner of the Accelerator, will participate again this year.
Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: 'At Holcim we work with hundreds of startups around the world to accelerate innovation for sustainable construction. The Holcim Accelerator Program allows us to connect with the world's brightest minds to drive disruptive breakthroughs. I invite this year's startups to think outside the box across all dimensions of building from circular construction to smart building design.'
Bertrand Piccard, Founder of the Solar Impulse Foundation: 'The construction industry has a key role to play to accelerate our world's transition to net zero. Holcim's Accelerator is a unique incubator for startups around the world to put innovation to work for our planet. I look forward to many inspiring ideas to shift gears this year.'
The Holcim Accelerator Program in 2022
For more information on this year's challenges, see https://www.holcim-accelerator.org/.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
As part of its open innovation ecosystem led by Holcim MAQER and the Holcim Innovation Center, Holcim works with more than 120 innovative startups around the world pioneering new technologies to accelerate our world's transition to net zero.
For more information, visit holcim-accelerator.org and follow us on LinkedIn.
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1274952 01.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:00
|Holcim's Accelerator challenges startups to accelerate sustainable construction (EQS Group)
|
09:00
|Holcim Accelerator fordert Start-ups auf, nachhaltiges Bauen zu beschleunigen (EQS Group)
|
28.01.22
|Holcim and Eni explore breakthrough carbon capture storage and utilization technology (EQS Group)
|
28.01.22
|Holcim und Eni erforschen bahnbrechende Technologie zur Speicherung und Nutzung von Kohlendioxid (EQS Group)
|
25.01.22
|Holcim veräussert Zementgeschäft in Nordirland (EQS Group)
|
25.01.22
|Holcim divests cement business in Northern Ireland (EQS Group)