Holcim's Swiss Team To Set Sail In The Ocean Race With A Mission To Accelerate Circular Living
(RTTNews) - Swiss building materials firm Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) Friday said its Swiss team GO CIRCULAR is ready to set sail in The Ocean Race for its first round-the-world regatta.
The team Holcim-PRB will be the only Swiss team to compete in this year's legendary sailing marathon.
The crew is led by French skipper Kevin Escoffier, who was a crew member of The Ocean Race winning team in its last edition in 2018.
Holcim said that GO CIRCULAR is circumnavigating the world to preserve oceans with a call to action to accelerate the shift to circular living.
Racing for progress, the team will be collecting water samples to advance marine science throughout the race. They will host "GO CIRCULAR from sea to city talks" to raise awareness for more circular living and restoring marine ecosystems with Holcim's bioactive concrete reefs.
