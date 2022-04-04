|
04.04.2022 16:07:05
Holding(s) in Company
|
Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Toronto, Ontario, Canada on April 4, 2022.
|ISIN:
|IE00BGHQ1986
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|HBRN
|LEI Code:
|635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
|Sequence No.:
|153510
|EQS News ID:
|1319739
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
