07.04.2022 16:55:35
Holding(s) in Company
Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at London on 07 April 2022
|IE00BGHQ1986
|HOL
|HBRN
|635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
|154325
|1323313
