Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)

Holding(s) in Company



25-Apr-2022 / 12:12 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)I 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia REIT plc 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: JPMorgan Chase & Co. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 21 April 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified: 25 April 2022 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 7% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.93 % 4.44% 7.36% 661,811,141 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.61 % 4.07% 6.68% 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BGHQ1986 19,359,179 2.93% SUBTOTAL A 19,359,179 2.93% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/05/2022 12/05/2022 Cash 228,516 0.03 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/06/2022 22/06/2022 Cash 28,959,143 4.38 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/07/2022 29/07/2022 Cash 2,235 0.00 Cash-settled Equity Swap 21/09/2022 21/09/2022 Cash 56,351 0.01 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/03/2023 01/03/2023 Cash 24,392 0.00 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/04/2023 04/04/2023 Cash 107,325 0.02 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/04/2023 27/04/2023 Cash 173 0.00 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/04/2023 28/04/2023 Cash 315 0.00 SUBTOTAL B.2 29,378,450 4.44% 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.44% 7.36% JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited J.P. Morgan SE 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan SE (100%) Done at London on 25 April 2022

