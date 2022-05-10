|
10.05.2022 18:32:35
Holding(s) in Company
|
Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at London on 10 May 2022
|ISIN:
|IE00BGHQ1986
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|HBRN
|LEI Code:
|635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
|Sequence No.:
|160802
|EQS News ID:
|1348799
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Analysen zu Hibernia REIT PLC Reg-S 144Amehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hibernia REIT PLC Reg-S 144A
|1,53
|0,26%